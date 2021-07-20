Kenneth J. Brickheimer, age 97, of Butternut, died on Friday June 11, 2021 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. A memorial service will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Butternut on Saturday July 31, 2021 at 11:00am. Deacon Robert Schienebeck will officiate. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
