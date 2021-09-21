Kenneth Earl Behreandt, age 82, of Park Falls, died on Sunday September 19, 2021 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. He was born on July 22, 1939 in Park Falls, the son of Melvin and Clara (Bradle) Behreandt. On June 27, 1959 he married the love of his life, Lana Jean Toney. They were together for many years until her death in 2007. Ken started his career on the Behreandt and Bradle farms, built rods at St. Croix, and worked in the wood room for the Flambeau Paper Mill. He loved fishing and fast cars, crashing nearly every one he owned in his younger years. He returned to form in recent years, crashing his twin-turbo hot rod. He loved his Ford Mustangs and owned several of them throughout the years. He was an avid watcher of the Barrett-Jackson Auctions and loved being with his dogs Lacey, Diva, & Dido.
He is survived by his (3) children: Laurie Behreandt of Park Falls, Dennis (Denise) Behreandt of Kaukauna, and Amy (Rob) Dane of Kenosha, (2)grandchildren: Gerry (Kala) Palecek and Daniel Johnston, (2) great-grandchildren: Madison and Addelynn, (2) sisters: Rita Wenzel of Fifield and Donna Halbach of Westfield, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Lana, and his brother-in-law Lee Wenzel.
A memorial visitation will be held at Birch Street Funeral Service in Park Falls on Friday October 1, 2021 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
