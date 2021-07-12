Add in the farmer making hay. It fits, doesn’t it?
“Only mad dogs and Englishmen venture out in the mid-day sun.” is a quote attributed to Rudyard Kipling (author of “The Jungle Book to name one). But I find it applicable for the farmer making hay as well. Hot, dry weather is necessary for haymaking and unless one owns a big old tractor with a cab fitted with an air conditioning unit, even tractor driving is hot work. In the words of Mr. T “pity the fool” who has to ride the wagon when one is making small square bales since stacking them as they come out the shoot is hotter work still. And then there’s the unloading off the wagon and piling in the mow. Those up above get a double dose of heat methinks, but high 80’s or low 90’s temperatured days are considered “haymakers” and so it goes.
As for mad dogs, it’s my understanding it doesn’t matter to them when they are out. Have you seen or read “Cujo” or “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “Old Yeller”? if so, you will understand that animals stricken with hydrophobia, or as we put it colloquially, rabies, are quite literally out of their minds (as in “mad”). There’s all that staggering about, listing to the left or right, heading toward a point no one else can begin to see or fathom, plus some snarling and foaming at the mouth. Poor things – they’ve no idea what they’re about, least of all if it’s mid-day or hot.
Kipling was a British author, journalist and poet, but he was born in India so may have had a clue or two about heat. Thus my hope is that he was not comparing his countrymen to mad dogs if indeed this quote actually belongs to him. Though I’ve never visited the British Isles, I’ve read a lot about them and it seems the weather is never terribly balmy. Foggy, damp, windy is my understanding and having no personal experience with the place I must believe what I read in both fiction and non-fiction, then proceed to draw my own conclusions. Perhaps they, meaning Englishmen, go out in the heat of the day because it is such an unusual occurrence in their climate. (Something Wisconsinites should be able to well relate to, we don’t live in the balmiest spot on the planet most of the time either). Maybe that hot sun bakes the aches and pains out, or the appearance of sunshine and heat simply lift the spirits, making one want to be out and about, basking in it. Or perhaps there is an inherent propensity in the English to be outdoors regardless of the weather. I’ve read many a tome where the terms wellies (waterproof boots) and anoraks (parka-like coats) as well as scarves, wool clothing (including tweed twinsets for women) are often mentioned as regular attire. These are clothing items for more inclement weather so maybe it’s just an outdoor thing for them, hot or cold notwithstanding.
So, we who venture out in the heat of the day all have our reasons. Perhaps it is simple madness as for the sick dog. Perhaps it is that we enjoy the outdoors whether it be hot or cold. Perhaps we have a job to do and it must be done regardless of heat indexes, humidity levels and such. I’ll let you in on a little secret, we are just finishing up first crop hay on our little farm, and last week’s heat was not so much fun – the coming days (please remember it will be a week before this appears in print) are going to be sunny still, but markedly cooler and less humid. What a relief. I’d feel terrible if someone took to comparing me to a mad dog, (even though I was getting to feel like one for a few days there). The cooler weather will be much better. But still with no wellies, anorak or tweed twinset required. Whew!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.