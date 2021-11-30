Karen S. Meyer, age 69, of Ogema, WI, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on Sunday, October 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with ALS, and under the tender care of St. Croix Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 935 Town St, Prentice, WI 54556. Fr. Lourdu Raju will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

