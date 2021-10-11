Karen S. Meyer, age 69, of Ogema, WI, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on Sunday, October 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with ALS, and under the tender care of St. Croix Hospice.
Karen was born on June 22, 1952, the daughter of Francis & Dolores (Dessl) Sebold. She graduated from Colby High School in 1970. She was united in marriage to Bruce Meyer on August 22, 1970, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Dorchester, WI.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Prentice where she served as the organist for many years. She had a great love for her faith and parish. She was employed at Meyer Lumber Co. in Dorchester for 50 years. Karen loved the outdoors, tending to her Christmas trees, playing her piano, and spending time with her family, friends, and beagles. She will always be remembered for her selfless acts of kindness and generous heart.
Karen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bruce; mother, Dolores Sebold; siblings, Shirley (Randy) Tesmer, Paula (Lee) Blasel, Connie (Mike) Decker, Joe Sebold, Chuck (Gloria) Sebold, Sara (Doug) Blair, and Fred Sebold; mother-in-law, Marion Meyer; brother-in-law, Duane (Jane) Meyer; sister-in-law, Marcia (Joey) Garcia; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Francis Sebold; sister, Amy Sebold; nephew, Perry Blasel; her father-in-law, Art Meyer; as well as grandparents, Joseph and Sophie Dessl and Joseph and Laura Sebold.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 935 Town St, Prentice, WI 54556. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
