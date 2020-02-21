Rifling through photo albums can be a fun walk down Memory Lane. Or a delve into the mysterious. If we run across ancient photos, with no information written on the back to give us a clue, we can never be sure if who we’re looking at – is it great aunt Tillie, who always squeezed our dad’s cheeks when she came to visit, or cousin Bertha Mae, who doused herself in rosewater to the point where it made our mama’s childhood eyes water. That guessing game can be fun, and if family resemblance comes into play one can actually ID some of the folks pictured rather easily. Having finally conquered my “photo clutter,” my eye is less jaundiced than it once was.
I’m in possession of many of my late parents’ albums, and as much as my mother ran her house like a well-oiled machine - all neat and clean and ship-shape, a place for everything and everything in its place - her photo albums leave a bit to be desired. They are not always in chronological order. I realize that photo albums of the past could be problematic and therein might be the answer. Recall the little black corner tabs with stickum on the back that held the photos in place? Sometimes the photo came loose, or the stickum came off, and a picture fell out and lost its place. Perhaps it was then that my mom stuck it amidst the pics of a different time and place in a different time and place.
Then there were the photo albums that had “sort of” sticky pages and a clear over-film that was supposedly static-charged enough to keep the photos well in place. Some of my early albums are of this variety so I can personally attest to the fact that they did not keep the photos well in place. In any case, mom’s arrangements often found black and whites among the color pictures, Polaroids among the old Brownie prints, and so on. Her later albums are actually fairly well-organized, and, it may be noted, of a more superior quality, so I’m thinking my assumption regarding misplaced photos is the correct one. Go figure.
While making a foray into my late mother-in-law’s albums, my mood turned maudlin. It was like a timeline for me. We young, our kids tiny, the sibs youngish too, the nieces and nephews as children, then as high school graduates. Their wedding photos came next and then pictures of their babies, mostly boys in that generation, where the former had run mostly to girls. Then the babies were growing and graduating! Wow, that happened quickly. She’s missed the weddings of her great-grandchildren and the births of their babies, so there are no photos celebrating those times. Multitudinous offspring were like stars in her particular crown - she’d have loved to meet more of them - maybe 94 years wasn’t quite long enough.
She was the last of her family, but in the album are photos of former times, she and her three sisters all snugged up together on the living room sofa. Smiling. Games in the yard at a long-ago family reunion. Food on the table at a long-ago Thanksgiving meal. Mom/Grandma/Great-grandma ensconced on Santa’s lap (“Santa” being a kindly neighbor who visited many of the neighborhood houses on Christmas Eves Past) with a wide grin (she loved Christmas). Kids gathered ‘round a tree hung with silver tinsel. School pics of family friends’ kids now grown with grown or nearly grown kiddos of their own. I must say her albums are much better organized than my own mother’s. There are no older, falling apart albums in her stash, however. No ancient black and whites of unknown, unmet friends and family members, thus no mystery pics to ponder, sadly. I do enjoy a good mystery.
When I was employed at the local public library, a patron once told me photos were unnecessary if we were in possession of a good memory. I disagree. Time marches on. Photos can chronicle an entire lifetime and show us parts of it we were not present for. Keep snapping. I plan to.
