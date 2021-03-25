I probably should not admit this in print but here goes. I am a sucker for the happy ending. Every time I watch the movie “Titanic” I find this little part of me that just wishes there had been a scene change and Jack was able to clamber aboard the floating piece of wood with Rose and they were both rescued to share all those adventures she took part in later on together. Could I change history Titanic will miraculously stay afloat or never hit the iceberg in the first place! I just can’t seem to help myself. I love it when things end good and well, that is the way I want them to…
Thus I struggle with stories – TV program, book or movie – based on real life with less than happy endings. I recently read a book titled “Code Name Helene’”. (An excellent read by the way). It is based on a true-life character, Nancy Wake, an Australian-born woman who became part of the French Resistance, then Britain’s SOE during WWII. She saved at least hundreds, perhaps more, Jews and others by helping them, even so far as leading them over the rugged Pyrenees Mountains into the safety that was Spain. Happy endings for them. And I so wanted hers to be a happy ending too. I wanted both her and husband Henri Fiocca to survive, perhaps not totally unscathed by the war, but alive. She did, living, highly decorated for her work during the war I might add, to the ripe old age of 99. He was executed early on, shortly after France fell into Nazi hands. It just didn’t seem fair, after all she’d been through. All the good she’d done for others. Though I’d still recommend the book.
Once upon a time I was a huge fan of the television series “Blue Bloods”. Since the season a few years back when Danny Regan’s wife Linda was unceremoniously bumped off, during summer hiatus no less, I have not tuned in except for reruns. The main reason I watched the show in the first place was because of the dynamic in Danny and Linda’s marriage and family life. Everything else was just background noise. Same with Law & Order: SVU. I thought Christopher Meloni as Elliott Stabler and Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson were perfect work partners -- if the writers had hooked them up romantically and put a skewer through Elliott and his wife Kathy’s marriage and family life, I’d have become a non-watcher even earlier -- but they didn’t so I just dumped the show when Meloni left, rendering the working relationship between those particular detectives kaput. I have nothing against the other characters, it just didn’t fit my ticket any longer. And as much as I enjoyed “Gilmore Girls” I refused to watch Season Five, and do to this day even though I own the whole kit and kaboodle on DVD, because Lorelai made the unfortunate decision to marry Christopher (such a fool she was, it was always Luke). I tuned in again later when C was out of the picture, wondering why in the world they thought Luke should have a long-lost daughter in the first place? But I digress… Yup, that’s how I roll. Does it make a difference in the long run? It does to me. There are still some things I can control, such as my TV remote, and so I do. Watched the Grammy’s lately? Yeah…
I will also openly admit to reading and enjoying what might be termed “masculine fare” as long as it fits my ticket too. CJ Box’s Joe Pickett series is one, William Kent Krueger’s Cork O’Connor series is another, though I stalled out a bit after “Heaven’s Keep” when Cork’s wife Jo ended up dead. I’ve not missed a one of the western series featuring Virgil Cole and Everett Hitch, hard-core western lawmen given life by the late Robert B. Parker, thankfully kept alive by Robert Knott. All of the aforementioned characters are “cowboy-ish” if not westerners in truth, and that’s what I was weaned on. Yup. Good guys, regardless of hat color, flawed, but doing the right thing. That fits my ticket very well.
So, my reading tastes seem wide and varied, but really aren’t so much, except when I’m in “fluff mode” -- Ahhh the bliss of not having to think at all. My viewing tastes are the same. And so, part of me still wonders just why Shakespeare could not have given young Romeo and Juliet a break. Ya think?
