Maybe that’s not such a great title for this korner, since there is much that seems pointless. So to be more precise and specific – what is the point of daylight savings time? Just a couple weekends past we turned the clocks back one hour to take advantage of daylight savings time. How does one save daylight? Can we put it in a bank and draw it out as we need it? Oh, this week is soooo busy with outdoor chores, I need more daylight, better go make a withdrawal on the way home from work. Or, well not much on the calendar this week, let’s build up some daylight for the future, let it lay there huh, draw some interest, the rates are really good at the Luminescent World Bank these days. Or maybe we’re old school. Can we hide it in our mattress or our underwear drawer and thereby hide it from the world? Man I’ve got so much daylight stuffed in that old Sealy Posturepedic I’ll never run out. If they gave out awards for daylight hoarders I’d be the world champ. I can barely fit my longjohns in the top drawer these days with all the daylight I’ve got stashed away in there.
No. No. And … no.
Sure, for now there is more daylight in the am, but the trade off is full darkness by 5 p.m. Not sure if that’s really a fair trade. In a few weeks there will be less daylight in the am and it will be full dark by about 4 p.m. Did moving the clock really make a difference that mattered? In this locale anyway?
And what about that extra hour of sleep I’m supposed to be getting when we turn the clock back. Like magic we have a 25-hour day. But unlike magic I sleep for the same number of hours that I usually do, it’s only the clock that reads differently. After a few days it becomes sort of like jet lag without the flight. Did I miss something? Is there a time bank that stands next door to the daylight bank? If so no one handed me a deposit or a withdrawal slip.
If my history memory is correct, or maybe I got it from watching the movie “National Treasure” a few too many times, it seems Benjamin Franklin was the first to come up with the idea of a daylight savings time. Our forefathers tended to live by the sun, not the clock as we do today so it might have made sense back then. But in the 20th century I’m pretty sure it came to be more about energy consumption. During WWI and WWII energy, as in fossil fuel, was deemed more important for military use than for domestic use, DST was supposed to be a help. But all these years later it seems the jury is still out on whether energy is actually saved by flipping the clock back in November and forth in March. When I was younger it was April and October, now its March and November. What’s the diff? Got me. Five months plus seven months equals 12 months either way. In any case by time I become accustomed to the time change it will change again so my initial question still stands. What’s the point? *yawn*
During my time on staff at the Park Falls Public Library I facilitated a writer’s group. It was such fun communing with other writers and I recall we commiserated about the daylight savings thing. Talked about how some states, Indiana for one, Arizona for another, didn’t take part in it on either end and gee, they seemed to survive just fine. We actually wrote pieces about banking time, and what possibilities that might create and what issues it might cause.
