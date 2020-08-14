“Mary, Mary quite contrary how does your garden grow? With silver bells and cockleshells and pretty maidens all in a row.”
I’ve often wondered why Mary was not only contrary but quite contrary. It seems her garden was doing quite well. Silver bells, cockleshells and pretty maidens? Sounds pretty awesome to me. But who knows, maybe poor Mary had to do a lot of weeding to get all that stuff to grow properly. Or maybe it was a really, really hot growing season when that particular question was asked and she got a bit dehydrated. Heck fire perhaps the pretty maidens were even prettier than her and she was overtaken with jealousy! Personally, I’m jealous of Mary’s garden. I’ve got no silver bells, no cockleshells, nor any pretty maidens in a row or in any other configuration.
However…
With the work that my hubby did building me a little enclosed garden I have more veggies surviving than I’ve had in years of container gardening. With the fence comes the inability of deer to munch on whatever they please, ditto rabbits and any other hungry critter that may pass through the yard. No marauding “diggers” have gone below to grab what they can either. Bonus!!
The garden spot is located in a place of much sun, the rain barrel is close by – though we’ve not needed it lately – and the whole thing is looking very lush to put it mildly. I’ve got peas. I’ve got carrots, I’ve got beets, I’ve got tomatoes, I’ve got a few cucumbers, some ginormous sunflowers that have not yet bloomed and I hate to admit this because they don’t really belong in an enclosed space because they run, but the grandkids wanted pumpkins and being the easy going (ah-hem) grandma that I am we planted pumpkins. We trimmed them or they could have overtaken the entire space. In any case only one vine has taken itself outside the fence but is doing very well despite the passage of critters large and small! Each kid will have at least one pumpkin come fall. Rick better decide he’s going to be eating tomatoes for breakfast, lunch and dinner (I don’t can salsa or anything else these days, though pickled beets sound good) and the kiddos and I will get even fatter and sassier eating peas right in the pod. They are the best thing in my garden and were the veggie that was seeded in abundance. Ah peas *sigh*
I have great memories of peas. When talking with my older sister via telephone last week she recalled how as kids we’d raid Uncle Johnny’s pea patch. He didn’t care. He always planted extra because pea loving runs in the family DNA. But us girls would sit in a spot, pick til our skirts were full (yes, mom put us in dresses often) then go off to sit in the grass or atop a convenient rock in the pasture and stuff ourselves green! Our brothers and cousins engaged in this activity as well, though for clarity’s sake I will say the boys had pockets or shirt fronts to stuff full rather than skirts. It’s among my dearest childhood memories, raiding, with full permission, Uncle Johnny’s peas. So tasty.
This year’s peas from my own little space find themselves in cold salads, hot dishes, cooked as a side dish for a meal, or given to a neighbor or two who is also a pea lover too, but I’ll admit there are many, many that are eaten straight off the vine. The way we like to eat them best. Yum.
Maybe Mary wouldn’t have been so contrary if she’d simply grown peas in her garden rather than all that other stuff.
