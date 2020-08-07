As I pass myself off as a nature lover in this column and elsewhere there is a dark side I don’t reveal. There are certain things in nature that are not popular with me. I don’t use the word hate very often but I hate mosquitoes. While realizing they were created for a purpose that purpose positively eludes me when I’m snug in my bed at night and one of them is buzzing in my ear. It seems the more I attempt to swat it away and allow it to live the more aggressive it becomes! Eventually I’m forced to give up any attempt at sleep and hunt the thing down. No one is ever going to make me feel guilty about swatting a mosquito inside my house. Ever.
Flies. Flies are dirty (you know some of the things they eat right?) so when they buzz at the window glass or click in the lamp shade I am driven to hunt them down. Be it with a fly swatter or a rolled up newspaper I will hunt them until they are gone and I will do it without one bit of remorse. My sixty-four dollar question is this: how do they manage to get into the light fixtures where they often expire? Not that I mind that they’ve expired, it's only where they’ve expired. If I had a dollar for every time I’ve removed a globe or some such to clean out the carcasses, I’d be a millionaire by now.
I’m squeamish about mice. Indeed about rodents in general but mice are the ones most often encountered. (Add on: they are dirty too.) On a recent bike ride Rick and I found a veritable trail of dead mice along the road. Not sure how they expired — vehicle seems plausible but there was no squish effect. We’ve had them drown in the cattle tank at the farm, or expire by crawling into a barrel they could not crawl out of. I couldn’t lament their passing one bit in any instance.
Speaking of passings, we’ve had some strange ones of late. A gray squirrel drowned in our rain barrel earlier this summer. We can only surmise he went out on the branch that overhangs it and somehow lost his grip and fell in. Guess squirrels are not good swimmers and the sides were too slick to climb out. Rick disposed of him and we got rid of that water, but it was an oddity. And just yesterday I found a dead bird in the cattle tank. It was one of the little brown birds that haunt the farm property. They are lovely when they fly in a synchronized fashion and again I had no idea how it came to be in the tank. And again it meant disposal and cleaning and water changing. I’ll admit I keep my windows filthy enough that birds won’t fly into them and so far so good. Well, a few have flown into them but none have expired doing so which I deem a plus.
As my father’s daughter, I like my woods neat. Now woods and forests are not inherently neat places, they have to be logged appropriately to achieve such neatness. There is a spot my dad logged many, many years ago now, probably 30 years or more. Yet it still looks like a park. No overgrown underbrush, good trees not yet mature enough for harvest but enough to provide a beautiful canopy, grass at one’s feet. Bonus — there isn’t a conifer showing. My preference is for the deciduous (FYI, the kind with leaves) not the conifer. Maybe it’s the needles. Maybe it’s just the pointy look. “Pine” trees may not be my favorite but I also am not impressed by a logging job that looks like someone simply dropped a bomb in the middle of the woods and left the detritus behind. Brush piles should be cut up as small as possible, then burned when snow is on the ground thus returning to organic matter more quickly. On the other hand, I love gnarly old trees of any species that have grown in such a way that they are probably not worth a penny to a logger, but they are so full of character they are fun to look at, to climb into or around or to capture on film and just be left alone.
Maybe that’s it. I admire character. Mice have no character. Flies have no character. Mosquitoes have no character. I admire that which has character. Even if it’s a tree. There, my darkest secret is out.
