It is the last day of February as I pen this column and the Park Falls area is in the midst of blizzardly conditions. I’d put off writing my korner, believe it or not, because I wanted it to be written as close to the beginning of March as humanly possible. Why you might ask? It’s the whole month of March coming in like a lion/lamb thing actually. Past columns have come across as accidentally prophetic, since I have no such powers, in that when I wrote about it, it happened. Ever see the movie Field of Dreams and heard the adage if we build it they will come?, it’s sort of like that. Since I did not want to be accused of causing March to come in like a roaring lion (if that were the case, which it is), valid or not, that just because I wrote that as a possibility, I’d caused it. I’ve been blamed for too much in my life that was in no way my fault and didn’t want another item added to that particularly unpleasant list. Since I am penning this many, many hours past when snow began to accumulate by the foot rather than the inch, I feel quite safe. I didn’t cause it and as Edith Ann (if you ever watched the old TV series Laugh-In you may recall her) would say “and that’s the truth! Pffft!” So unless something weatherly drastic happens in the next six hours or so, March will indeed come in like a lion. More’s the pity. We were just getting some bare pavement on the roadways. But that’s life in the Northwoods isn’t it?
I’ve done a bit of research on the whole lion/lamb issue. While many cling to the belief that if March comes in like a lion it will go out like a lamb, with the reverse also being true, that if it comes in like a lamb it will go out like a lion. This, according to my sources, which include encyclopedias, random articles written or aired on the subject as well as a short Google search, is a fallacy. Studies have shown that however March enters, be that lion or lamb, in more cases than not it departs in the same way. Yes, there are people who keep track of these things, and a good thing too else how would the rest of us, who can’t keep track of our car keys or our eyeglasses let alone the weather from one year to the next, stay informed on such an important subject. Thus, March 31 will most probably be lionlike in its behavior as it gives way to April, which is supposed to be a spring month but sometimes isn’t. At least in our little korner of the world. I am compelled to insert a caveat here however, because in every bit of information I’ve listened to or read about the lion/lamb thing there are times when March will do the exact opposite when coming in or going out as the case may be. I’m hoping 2021 will be a year of meteorological aberration and March, having come roaring in with about a foot of snow at this point and still falling, will prance out with all the grace and sunshiny temperament of a little lamb. Beauteous, no shovel or plow required. A girl can dream.
Speaking of dreams, I recently read that coronavirus, or COVID-19 as it is commonly known, has caused such high levels of anxiety or tension amongst the population that many people are not only experiencing significantly unusual and strange dreams but are actually recalling them. Even those who have never done so before. Unusual and strange dreams being recalled is nothing knew to me, COVID notwithstanding, so in that area it’s business as usual for yours truly. Oi. I’d relate the latest but its so convoluted it would take more space than a weekly newspaper holds. Hmmm. Maybe I should start writing a serial like newspapers carried back in the old days. “The Dastardly Dreamer” maybe or “Sleep, Dream, Remember”. Nah, it needs a catchier title. I’ll think that over while I’m out shoveling. For the third time. So far. Life in the great Northwoods indeed.
