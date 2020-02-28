Technology has been around for a long time. I often forget that my first encounter with a computer was with one that was the size of a small room rather than a coaster (the kind you put under glasses so as not to get moisture rings on your wood furniture). It spit out cards with little holes in them. Data processing. Oi. To this day I don't speak binary or any other language associated with computers and their ilk. I may have watched “The Jetsons” in my childhood but I don’t want a robotic maid; a Rosie by any other name would not smell the least bit sweet, and all things tech and I have a history that is riddled with not love, only slight tolerance/hate.
Our first computer was a Commodore. Fun little gadget that I had very little luck in programming on my own. I took a class. Shortly thereafter I got rid of the Commodore. It went to someone who spoke the language much better than I.
Our next computer was an HP desktop. It was pricey compared to today’s smaller, sleeker models. Man, I enjoyed discovering the joys of it. One could install software fairly easily via CD. It had built in surge protection (invaluable when you live where we do as the power used to go off with the regularity of a well-kept timepiece) and a nice large screen. We kept it for a very long time and I used it on a daily basis for anything from writing to creating greeting cards or mailing labels to playing Jeopardy. Rick has a real aversion to computers in general and therefore barely touched it.
When the internet entered my life, it was dial-up. Dial-up = slow and long about that time society was developing a true lack of patience. Of course I had to jump on that particular wagon and got a laptop as a Christmas gift. It was a Gateway that lasted 13 wonderful years without missing a beat. Its demise was quick and relatively painless since I had a friend who could pull all the files I wanted (but hadn’t backed up due to my newly found impatience) off of it and put them on an external drive. I’d kept the old desktop and used it for a while, but it too died and went to that great tech scrapheap in the sky. Remember when there were actually shops for fixing anything from toasters to radios and TVs? More businesses and less landfill? I do. It doesn’t seem all that long ago either but of course it is.
In any case, my latest computer is another HP, but this time a laptop. I enjoy the mobility of a laptop; it doesn't require a mouse to navigate as some do and it fits nicely in a shoulder bag or on the corner of my desk. But of late our mutual slight tolerance/hatred has been rearing its ugly head. Mostly from my side of the keyboard I must admit. But how would you like it if your email outbox held messages hostage for days? I can hit “send” on Saturday and the message might not traverse in invisible fashion as emails do until Wednesday. I can be in the middle of a longish written piece (autosaving all the time, I’ve learned my lesson) and get thrown off at the computer’s whim, leaving me to waste time restarting and finding my place. Annoying. Sometimes even FreeCell will freeze in mid-game. More Cell than Free I’d say. Or I’ll be meandering through the e-news and the screen will go dark as night for no good reason. Yes, I fear we will be parting ways soon, my computer and I.
It will no doubt be an amicable divorce but unlike a spouse, who one can choose to replace or not, a computer has become rather necessary in my life. Dang that Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and all other techie wizards. My life was so much simpler with a tablet, a paper tablet that is, and a good old fashioned #2 pencil. But the world doesn’t run that way any longer, does it? A shame that.
