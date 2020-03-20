We move into that place where our parents once resided. Not literally of course, but if we attain a certain age we move figuratively, living in that place of being an older adult. Some of us become those older adults with grown children residing in the place we once did. It’s part of that circle thing – without Simba or Elton John singing the theme from “The Lion King.” Schmaltz aside, life is still quite circular.
In 2001 I was a younger version of myself with parents pretty close to the age I am now. Rick and I had traipsed off to Alaska for a month of adventure. Many folks recall, the rest have no doubt heard, of the events of September 11, 2001. At that time I was far away and my mom was here at home. Time and distance have given us insight to what occurred on that fateful day, but as we lived it, oh that was very different indeed. We didn’t know the why or the how of it. We didn’t know how the future, that only 24 hours earlier had seemed totally benign, would play out. No instant message possibility. Cell phone much more spotty than it is now. Answers hard to come by. So many people on edge. In the dark. Worried. Afraid. Not quite sure about what to do next.
This past week was an ugly trifecta in and of itself. Daylight saving time change, full moon, Friday the 13th. Ugh. Add to that the coronavirus that has turned the world on its ear and I find myself on the other side of 19 years in the past. So many people on edge. In the dark. Worried. Afraid. Not quite sure about what to do next. And now my daughter is the one far away and I am the one here at home. Time and distance will give us insight I suppose, but in the here and now I am getting a taste of what Mom felt. I’ve moved into her parental residence. At least when we traveled to Alaska we got two weeks of what it was we went there for. My daughter and her family barely got one day. But like us, they are adaptable and can make the best of what is handed to them. Hopefully I can be as stalwart as my late Mom and roll with it until they arrive back home, cluttered mind and all. And let me tell ya, it is cluttered indeed.
On a brighter side, the warm temps and a day of rain have taken much of winter’s snow away. The ground must be pretty devoid of frost since there are no puddles or “ponds” sitting around. Though the driveway at our farm was very mudbound and rutted for a time the mud and ruts have refrozen solid. Spring is messy every year. Just a little more messy and cluttered than usual this time around. And let me tell ya, it too is cluttered indeed.
Another bright side, we’ve got a couple newborn calves down on the farm, girls so far when last year’s calving season was overloaded with males of the bovine species. I love it that they’re born in the barn. We get to look them over good, they have total access to momma and they become used to handling which (hopefully) makes them tamer in the long run. It’s a good size barn and we don’t have that many animals. One place that is not cluttered, except in my head.
Hard to believe that March is half-gone already. Time speeds on winged feet in this circle we call life. If only the excerpts from the poem, “The Months” by Sara Coleridge were true.
“…March brings breezes loud and shrill, Stirs the dancing daffodil. April brings the primrose sweet, Scatters daisies at our feet.”
Not in this korner of the world — but the words cheer me nevertheless.
