Ever get catalogs filled with t-shirts in an array of styles, fronted with pithy little sayings? Some are figurative, such as “Meddle not in the affairs of dragons, for thou art small, and tasty with ketchup.” I’ve not met the dictionary definition of a dragon yet, but there are some folks with certain characteristics… But I’m not gonna allow them to pour any ketchup on me, thank you very much. Some sayings can be more literal, like “You know that thing in your head that stops words from coming out of your mouth? Yeah, I don’t have one of those.” Met and heard many of those types – even see one in the mirror sometimes. Oi. That “filter” was just made to malfunction wasn’t it?
Of late “I fought the lawn and the lawn won” has been coursing through my brain, actually to the tune of the old song from which it sprang – “I fought the law and the law won…” don’t recall the rest of the words. But it is amazing what having an honest to goodness spring season will do for our outdoor areas! For the past few years the beginning of May had either found my yard still under a blanket of snow or about to burn up since we went from 0 to 60 in 5. 2 seconds. Or so it seemed. But this year the snow melted gradually, I was able to ply my rake in this spot and then in that spot. We’ve had some rain. We’ve had some sun. And green up is happening before my very eyes. It’s lovely for the most part and where it’s not lovely it’ll be taken care of. When green up begins two things happen at our house: 1. Rick gets the lawn mowers readied for work 2. The deer appear. Deer like to eat grass. And anything else they can find.
I don’t mind sharing the yard with a deer or two, but it ends there. Last year we were able to harvest very little from my little container garden spot, but the deer harvested much. For years its been an ongoing battle between Rick and I. “Let’s just put up a fence.” That from him. “I don’t like fences.” That from me. It’s taken all those years, I am my father’s daughter after all, to get over that stubbornness of not wanting my plants enclosed but free to thrive and tangle. But I’ve bowed to the inevitable. We’re putting up a fence. It will still surround a container garden built for a woman with a back that’s taken its share of hits and seizes up whenever it wants to, and to protect her aging knees, thank goodness. Hey, Rick’s part farmer, let’s plow up half a forty would be his dream! It took as much talking to get him to agree to containers as it did for me to agree to fences. I guess that makes us even, doesn’t it? It’ll have flowers in it too will my fenced in a container garden. Even my black thumb can get some flowers to grow, with the emphasis on some. But last summer was the final straw for the flower beds that ran along the front of the house. They became actual rock gardens. Hardscaped. No plants within because the deer don’t care how close to the house they have to travel to eat off blooms! Buggers.
The grandkids have requested peas, carrots and sunflowers (so nice when they want what was already planned). Rick will have his tomatoes. I will have my beets. Now to get the enclosure built to put all our baby plants in. It’ll be good. I won’t consider it a loss on my part because the end result will be bounty.
Next stop a tiny orchard down on the farm. Maybe some raspberries too. Can’t wait…
