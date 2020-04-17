So here we are at day 5,192 of our self-isolation. Nah. It may only feel like that to some. I’ve revisited — as well as newly discovered — some realizations during my days of “stay home, stay safe.” Actually I’ve not been isolated the entire time. I visited the grocery store twice, the school twice, and the transfer station once. That last was so exciting. A girl doesn’t get many outings with the hubby during these strange days. But I digress … I’ll print my realizations in paragraph form so as to not take up too much space, and they are in random order — that is, as they come to memory.
There are benefits to being a homebody at heart since a day may come when we must be one in truth. Cleaning the yard in autumn does not mean it will not need cleaning again in spring. One can find solace in television programming from the 1950s and ‘60s. Was life just funnier then? It is possible to launder one’s truck key without harming its functionality. If a book is well written enough, rereading it can be a pleasure. I didn’t spring clean my kitchen in the year 2019. It is possible to miss folks who generally annoy you (absence makes the heart grow fonder?). It is possible not to miss folks who generally annoy/do not annoy you (out of sight, out of mind?).
It is possible to go for days without putting on a pair of pants. I like my shower with a door better than my shower with a curtain. It’s never good to fall asleep with wet hair. The partridge that hit the bedroom window last Christmas did not survive as was first thought; its remains are returning to organic form even now. There is no such thing as boredom unless we ourselves bring it to life. One can add “bling” to the mailbox without breaking any US Postal Service rules. Leftover “blinging” materials can be added to a favorite dog’s headstone. Hope you’re resting in peace Pacer Pup. I need a few more clothes drying racks in my basement. I never dreamed I’d enter a store looking as if I’m about to rob it.
As an add-on to the last — wearing a black mask does not make one a bad person — remember The Lone Ranger? His mask was black but he was good. James Drury was my favorite character on “The Virginian” television program. He died a few days ago. RIP, sir. He was a “good guy” but wore a black hat and rode a white horse. Some of the folks on the television program “Mountain Men” are, dare I type it, rather foolish in their pursuits. Technology made me happy during the first week of my self-imposed self isolation, lately not so much. I need lessons in IT. My oldest brother claims social distancing is nothing new, he’s been practicing it for his entire life.
Dancing in the kitchen is perfectly permissible. One’s playlist can imitate life. Proof? On day 3,122, mine found “Hello Walls” sung by Willie Nelson. I can’t finish spring cleaning my living room walls without a ladder. Rick hogs the ladders around here, leaving me with just a stepstool. My penmanship is getting awful. When I’m dead and gone no one will be able to decipher my journals. I’m glad we no longer have telephone party lines, just lately I’ve spoken to my older sister for three hours at a clip, a good friend for 1 1/2 hours and another friend for 45 minutes without interruption from a neighbor. It’s impossible for me to ride my bike on a snowy road.
Working from home requires special tools, such as high speed internet and a husband who doesn’t knock on the living room window when you’re in mid-record. I miss my grandkids and they only live four or five miles away. Webcams can be important features. One need not be employed by a school to be a “teacher.” My stash of comfy clothes is practically unlimited. Sandhill cranes are very talkative in the early morning. Just because it’s April doesn’t mean the house won’t get cold if one doesn’t build a fire in the wood furnace. Falling asleep with music on is soothing. We’re all in this together, regardless of what our day to day holds.
