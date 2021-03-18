Driving home from a doctor’s appointment Friday past I noticed that the road we live on had been posted. The road bans being up means loggers and others who drive heavy-laden trucks must, for the time being, avoid the backroads and keep to the highways. Seeing that sign brought back a flood of memories. Not the least of which was the year we built the house we now call home. The road bans went up in mid-March that year, as they usually do, and the very day they lifted, May 3, the backhoe arrived to dig our basement. Auspicious timing. But other memories crowded that one out. Memories of my childhood to be precise.
I’ve mentioned many times in this column and elsewhere that my dad was a logger by trade. Spring break-up was worrisome for my folks. The store bill (we could charge groceries then) got larger, finances got tighter and mom and dad were forced to squeeze a nickel until the buffalo… well you get the picture. Dad rarely worked a job located on a major byway that would make hauling logs or pulp possible, and he certainly did not have a place where he could “deck” wood and sell it while break-up and road postings were ongoing. Thus, he turned his attention to other things – mainly tree planting – which nowadays carries the fancier title of reforestation. I’m not sure if it brought in as much income as his logging jobs did, but it brought in income at a time without too many other options for bringing it in. Besides, it was a common practice. Every mill I can think of did spring tree planting back then.
It’s a small point of history that most of the pine plantations in existence throughout the Park Falls area were planted by folks such as my dad. You didn’t think those nice straight rows grew naturally did you? They were planted in such a way as to make future harvest easier. And even though every stick in the Flambeau Paper Mill wood yard back then was white birch, what was planted was conifer. That always puzzled me a bit but I’ve never asked the why of it to anyone who could give me an answer.
In any case us kids were sometimes benefactors of dad’s planting. We’d get a few seedlings and use the bar to make a slit to ease the seedling into, pack the dirt a little and voila’, a tree would grow. Mom, as a Boy Scout den mother for my brothers, made tree planting a Scout activity around the neighborhood and I got to tag along. Huh, I got to hang with the Boy Scouts before it became a political and gender issue (as if it matters to me). But I digress.
Dad and uncle Rupert planted by machine. One person would be on the front to drive, the other would sit on the back and put the seedling in the furrow the machine created. I never saw it up close but the way it was described to me sounds sort of like a modified plow, and don’t laugh if you’re more knowledgeable about this than I am, it’s a kid’s memory afterall. One year there was a photo of the two of them on the front page of the Park Falls Herald planting seedlings. I need to look through old copies and take a look at it with adult eyes. I’m sure it was in the 1960’s because that’s when dad did most of his tree planting for the local mill. Again the question, why plant pine when the mill used white birch and only white birch back then? Doesn’t matter I guess since they were putting oxygen makers in the ground. Roy Hansen, a family friend and local forester was the man who helped my dad and uncle get the planting gig. Dad did quite a bit of logging on Roy’s personal property as well, which is only about a mile from our present home as the crow flies. Isn’t life full of weird little coincidences and oddities?
A scary memory from those tree planting days occurred when uncle Rupe somehow had a pine seedling run straight through the middle of his hand. By God’s good graces it didn’t break bone or pierce muscle or tendon. He only had to keep the wound wrapped for a very short while. Oddly enough, many years later he ran a tool – I think a power saw file -- through the same exact place! Another weird coincidence, but thankfully neither injury caused real damage. That said, please don’t try it at home.
So. Road bans are up. Calendar reads March 18. Spring is upon us. Why not go plant a tree? Or at least plan some planting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.