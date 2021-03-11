By the calendar, if nothing else, Saturday next will be the first day of spring. Our winter here in the Northwoods has not been totally horrific by any means. In fact, up until we were plunged into the deep freeze for a couple weeks there back in February, and that February 28 gigantic snowfall it’s been relatively mild weatherwise. And, possibly in thanks to mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing/sanitizing ad nauseum there’s been a marked absence of flu and common colds among the populace. At least the populace of my acquaintance. Who knew such things could be beneficial in a multitude of ways?
In any case with the passing of February into March an age-old ritual begins. Tapping trees to gain some sweetness form the wealth within. We still do things the old-fashioned way in our little korner of the world. No pipeline. No reverse osmosis machine. No evaporator or fancy pants sap shed. No sirree Bob. We still drill holes in the maple trees on our property courtesy of a Craftsman drill with properly sized bit, insert a metal spile that may need a tap from the hammer to be seated just right, then we hang a metal bucket to the hook underneath. Next we wait. Every day, or maybe twice daily, we check to see if the buckets are full, and if they are, we empty them into cream cans until we have enough sap to make cooking it worthwhile. I always forget the ratio of how much sap is actually needed to make even a small batch of syrup, but it is substantial. And when we cook it is on a contraption that bears no resemblance to those high-tech gizmos created to support larger, and often commercial, operations. We’re not after mass production. At our place, where work and play are sometimes the same thing, we are only looking to gather enough sap to be cooked into enough maple syrup to be overcooked into enough maple sugar, or maybe a bit of maple candy, for our own use. Thus gathering 20 buckets is enough, especially in a year like this, where we traverse our tiny sugarbush atop snowshoes. Enough indeed.
It’s enjoyable though, especially when the weather is fine. Saturday past was just such a day. Blue skies and plenty of sun. The trees began giving forth their bounty almost as soon as a spile was inserted. The crusty snow made for some heavy going but it was good exercise. Today (Sunday) as I checked the buckets it was not quite as sunny as the day prior, but warm and sunny enough for a tiddly bit of a run. Since we take part only as a hobby and for-fun that was all well and good. The buckets will fill, then the cream cans will follow suit and while we cook, we take part in other activities – some work, some play. And so it goes in our little korner of the world.
We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of pandemic shutdowns, etc. The whole coronavirus thing renewed my interest in the Spanish influenza that took so many lives, more than the world war (being WWI, the war that would end all wars, as if) being fought at the time. If more precise medical records had been kept 100 years prior to that outbreak… Or maybe they were. Was there some sort of worldwide pandemic in the early 1800’s or late 1700’s perhaps? One that took many lives before herd immunity was achieved? My next stab at research for purely personal satisfaction is about to begin. Wish me luck.
