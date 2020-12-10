Seeking the perfect Christmas tree kills two birds with one stone. One gets exercise walking about the woods while finding just the right tree. Double bonus. We ventured out this Saturday past looking for a balsam to deck out with lights and bulbs and memories and topped with a lovely white angel. We didn’t cut anything down, but did a lot of looking and earmarked a couple as possibilities. Finding a tree was never a family outing when I was a kid so we’ve always tried to make it one as our family expanded. It’s shrunk back to just Rick and me now, still, it’s a time of memories.
My dad was a logger and he was the one who brought home the tree during the Christmases of my childhood. They were never the trimmed and sheared Christmas tree lot kind, but the more natural, cut right off the stump myself kind with gaps here and there and maybe some discolored needles on a branch or two. Many, actually most, were not pretty in a conventional sense of what we might imagine Christmas trees to be, ala’ Hallmark Channel and such, but once decorated they were all things of beauty. (If you’ve ever viewed “A Charlie Brown Christmas” you’ll get my point). And as with many things, there is something inherently satisfying in trekking out and cutting one’s own tree. Kind of like gardening or hunting or fishing or gathering berries for food. This year it’s sort of easy too. No snow to speak of, just yet anyway.
I recall the first Christmas we were living in the house where we live now. It was newly built, in fact not yet completely finished. The living room has a cathedral ceiling, not a sky-high cathedral ceiling but taller than anything we’d ever had before (the prior Christmas we’d been living in a rented trailer house and our tree was not a tree, but a bush about three feet tall). Thus our daughter, who, like Jessica in the original “Prancer” movie, loves Christmas all year long held tight to a wish for a ginormous tree. Taller and fatter than any other tree we’d ever had. And so it was. She went out with her dad to cut the chosen one, they dragged it home and I swear it had to be sawn in half to fit in through the patio door. We had to buy a newer, larger Christmas tree stand since the trunk wouldn’t fit in the smaller one we’d used for past trees, an extra strand of lights or two, plus it seemed to stick out halfway into the living room, obscuring much of the view. But it was our first Christmas in our new house and it seemed fitting to have such a large tree, candles on the mantel and lights, lights and more lights. We had much to celebrate that year in addition to the birthday of a King.
Now, whenever we go traipsing through the woods in search of a Christmas tree, I recall the little girl, beaming as we set up that giant balsam. How we laughed when we discovered that the treetop would need to be trimmed off or the angel tree topper would scrape the ceiling. I also recall my mom, year after year, standing for hours in front of our Charlie Brown trees, placing one strand of shimmering silver tinsel on at a time until one couldn’t tell that there were gaps or discolored needles on the tree beneath. I recall my mother-in-law tossing on her silver tinsel in happy handfuls and how, even though her favorite color was red, she had a thing for green garland with gold trim. Love of Christmas runs strong in our families -- especially with the females -- you might say it’s a family tradition, regardless of the size or the shape of a tree.
15 days and counting…
