Over the past couple months I’ve spent time watching the robin who has a nest in the maple tree closest to the front of our house. She is a most diligent mama. The nest has withstood wind and rain, heat and humidity. She’s on her second hatch now and those tiny heads, mouths opened wide to receive what she’s bringing for breakfast lunch or dinner, keep her very busy. Even following a few days of dry weather, she is always able to find a worm or two in the yard, pull it out and take it to her nestlings. The first to hatch have already lost that speckle young robins have. They flit and fly about the yard. Perhaps they will soon be constructing nests of their own. Nature is beautiful in its cycling
The evening of the 4th of July found us fishing. I’ve heard fishing has increased in popularity as a pastime due to the COVID pandemic. We don’t fish to social distance, though it works for that too, we just enjoy it. Even when we get skunked it doesn’t matter, since, as the old saying goes “a bad day fishing is better than a good day working”. Work has its place true, but rest and relaxation have a place as well. Fishing is a fine form of that — especially when the lake is flat calm, smooth as the surface of a mirror that reflects sky, clouds and trees. That’s a view that’s really easy on the eye, whether the fish are biting or not. And if the mosquitoes are NOT biting, that’s an added bonus.
We’d considered staying awake that night at least long enough to get a peek at the lunar eclipse. We didn’t make it. I’m sure it was lovely. The full moon cutting a path through maple leaf outside our bedroom window is a beauty to behold. In winter the room is bathed in moonlight at the time of the full moon. But even minimized, as the moonlight is in summer (eclipse or no eclipse we’ve got that leaf cover) it’s still lovely to say one’s prayers and fall asleep in a room cast with lunar lighting.
Earlier that day we caught sight of a whitetail doe who had it “made in the shade.” She was reclining under our lumber rack. She didn’t move as we passed by. Keeping cool is keeping cool. She was not about to allow a couple of simple humans passing by to drive her out of her shady spot. Can’t say I blame her. July certainly waltzed in bringing high temps and smothering humidity, didn’t it? Seldom is central air conditioning necessary in our little korner of the world, though those with breathing problems or compromised lungs may disagree. At our house we’re fine with a fan or two circulating the air. My hope is that others who need it cooler have a place that is cooler. In a pinch we could always retreat to the basement as the temp is substantially lower down there.
One thing the heat and humidity have been beneficial to is the growth factor in my little garden. It seems one can actually see the peas, beets, carrots, etc., grow! Grandson Jacob’s sunflowers got chewed off by the deer last summer. Not so this year. They’ve shot up quickly with a strong possibility that they will wind up taller than the fenced-in enclosure that protects them from hungry critters. That will be a sight to see.
There was a week or so when I avoided cutting the grass that makes up our lawn. It wasn’t the heat or the humidity. It wasn’t a defective lawn mower or simple laziness on my part. It was the white clover. The scent of white clover is something I find particularly heady. It looks good. It smells good. And it seems to create a playfulness in some. A smallish bear, probably a two-year old, cavorted in the front yard — rubbing his back in and rolling over and over in the clover. He grazed a bit then went on his way. It looked as if he were having so much fun I couldn’t help but smile too. But he was shy. The only photo I got was of him sitting on the driveway behind Rick’s truck. Skittish as wild things should be.
Summer always passes at a gallop. So much to see. So much to do. So much to enjoy. Maybe I need a “pause” button. As if.
