Summer mornings are the best. No hurrying and scurrying to get ready for work. One can enjoy the beginning of the day. One of my favorite pastimes is viewing the visitors to our yard in the earliest hours of daylight. Not sure how scientific this data is but we have more species of the avian variety around our yard than we’ve had in ages. There are the usual chickadees and crows, but we have nuthatches, goldfinch, Baltimore orioles, and grosbeaks in numbers. On the field between us and the neighbor a variety of hawks circle and hunt in search of mice or other small critters that live among the hay. Hummingbirds visit the feeders regularly. We’ve often had bluejays, who are pretty, but tend to be the hogs of bird seed. Guess that comes naturally to them. Then there are the ever-present robins, one pair has built a nest in the garage. Oi. Others have their nests in the trees (where I think they belong). There are wood ducks on our little natural pond, even though the water doesn’t look too appealing to me they seem not to mind it. And the sandhill cranes on the field bring their baby out to eat each day. Cranes are fascinating. Those rather large bodies atop spindles for legs. A few of the neighbor’s pairs of cranes have twin sandhill babies, where hay has not yet been cut you can barely see them. Rick saw two hens with a total of 21 turkey babies. I dream of one living to become a huge old tom with a nice long beard during a hunting season of the future.
Though there are plenty of whitetail deer around, a doe and her wild and crazy fawn haunt the yard daily. She must be a former regular since she seems disconcerted by the enclosure that now surrounds my little garden. “What? No peas. No sunflowers? No chewing off the tomato plants?” She sniffs at my crabapple trees where tiny fruit is growing and walks away. Patience whitetail mama, the tiny apples will grow. They have plenty of grass to feast on for now. Baby is a hoot. A true romper. Zigging and zagging around the front yard and the back. Kicking up its heels in childlike fashion. He/she (can’t tell yet) was nursing one day as I walked out to the mailbox and simply stayed put. When they become that trusting of humans I worry, but they are wild things, not pets, so I must accept what comes.
Squirrels and chipmunks have always been ubiquitous in these parts. This year we have more blacks and grays than reds of the squirrel color wheel, which suits me fine. The red squirrels seem to chew on anything, including what we prefer not to be chewed on. Ugh.
When we first built the house here there was a resident badger along the field. He moved on quickly. Apparently, we’d messed up his neighborhood to the point where he felt he must vamoose.
I’ve only seen one bear and that was from the confines of the house. “Wanna see a bear?” asked Rick one recent very early morning. He was in the bathroom. I was awake but still abed. I went to the window and there was a tall teenager. Long of leg and rather gangly. At first we thought he would go for the bird feeders and hummingbird jar at the back of the house, since he lifted his nose in that direction. But he changed course, ambling along between the house and the woodshed, and across the front yard before disappearing behind the north side of the garage. We went out to see if we could spot which direction he took, but saw no sign of him. Perhaps he heard us and let those long legs take him off at a gallop? In any case he’d disappeared completely and was quite tall enough to be seen amongst the then uncut hayfield next door if that’s where he’d taken himself. I’m hoping he finds lunch that is not a whitetail fawn. I’ve seen six thus far, Rick an even dozen. The natural world is cruel by my standards, but my standards don’t apply there…
And so it goes in my korner. The grandkids and I are keeping wildlife logs. They both have lifelists for birding, but we’re doing our own little summer program. The only “unusual” I’ve viewed thus far is a woodchuck, but it is early days even though it is now true summer. I hope it passes nice and slow. As if.
