The title isn’t a typo. Even though I have a strong case of nemophilia (the love of spending time in the forest) the title is not supposed to be lost in the woods. Lost in the words is quite correct. See, often I lose myself in books. They can take us places without us ever leaving our chair. I have this little book I either splurged on for myself or received as a gift. I’m thinking the former since there is no inscription on the flyleaf. I rarely inscribe my own books. It’s called The Weird World of Words. Space is much on folks minds these days and it has more than a few words, and phrases, that deal with the word space. Did you know for instance that the space between our eyebrows is called the ophyron? Or that the space between our front teeth is called diastema? Or the piece of skin that separates our nostrils is the columella? And we can’t forget the empty space between the liquid inside and the top of a bottle. That’s known as ullage. Look at that, four new words to use when playing a game of Trivia or Scrabble that no one else on the planet will ever have heard of.
There are lots of other fun things in this tiny book. I’m sure it was a bargain at $11.99 plus tax as it’s given me no end of humorous tidbits such as the aforementioned “space” words. You probably have heard about the “eyes” on potatoes, but did you know that the holes in Swiss cheese are called eyes too? And the next time you assure someone you’ll be there “in a jiffy” you’d best be moving quickly as a jiffy is 1/100th of a second. And that the puff of smoke that comes from a pipe is called a lunt? That means if you are walking while smoking a pipe you are lunting! Sillage is faint trace of perfume left in the wake of a passing person. Not sure what’s worse, lunt or sillage? Of if you’re an over-cologner silage might be a more appropriate term than sillage (you know, silage, the cow food that’s stored in a silo. Just sayin’). Maybe you’ll leave less sillage if you dab that perfume on your rasceta, also known as the little creases on the inside of your wrist. Your sillage will be gone in a fillip (the official word for snapping one’s fingers). Pretty cool huh?
There’s even a section called “things are not what they seem” and it’s a dandy. Did you know that rice paper contains not one single grain of rice? Or that prairie dogs are not dogs at all but rodents? And get this, French fries originated in Germany, not France and Great Danes (the dogs) are a breed from Germany, not Denmark. Talk about misnomers! Can you believe that a 10-gallon hat only holds about six pints of water? Truth. Pretty soon it will be warm enough for the fireflies to come out. Don’t get too upset now but they are not flies, they are beetles. Same with glow-worms, they’re not worms at all, they’re beetles too! Who’d a’ thought? If you ever travel west and spot a mountain goat please remember it’s not really a goat, but an antelope. And catgut doesn’t come from cats, it really comes from sheep. Hey, it’s all in the book.
Now please don’t get me started with the spoonerisms. You know about them don’tcha’? Moving like a well-boiled icicle? Please sew me to another sheet? No. Well wasn’t that just a blushing crow? Time to resort to another book.
