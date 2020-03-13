Spring fever, that is. March is a taunt and a tease. Water drips, drips, drips from the eaves, then freezes mid-drip to form an unusually-shaped icicle before disappearing into thin air. The sun comes out in a blaze of glory and ever so gradually the mountains at the end of the driveway shrink to mere hills. Small hills at that. I think of switching to a lighter weight coat just before the wind kicks up out of the north or northwest in squall-like fashion, blowing snow off the roof, creating snow devils in the yard and drifting walkways shut up tight. March’s repertoire of behaviors in a tiny nutshell.
When was it, 1996? We’d travelled south-ish to Indiana to visit Rick’s brother and take in a Pacers’ basketball game - and missed a blizzard of intense proportions that closed down our little city and made for an interesting arrival home to a white expanse where our driveway should have been.
When was it, 1986? So hot and so dry as we were about to put up a new garage alongside the home we lived in then, we had to dismantle and dispose of the old without striking a match, due to fire hazard. I picked up the kids from school clad in a t-shirt and shorts, driving with the windows wide open, blaring Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancin’ in the Dark.”
Both of the above took place in the month of March, not really all that long ago (in my opinion at least). March is the month I trust least of all. I’ve said many a time in this little korner that April might bear the moniker of the cruelest month, but March is the most capricious. A fickle one, indeed. We never quite know what it is going to throw at us. But no matter how wise I am to its ways, it can still give me that fever. One 40-degree day and snap! There it is, spring fever, full blown.
I want to fling the windows wide. I want to wash down walls. I want to clean out cupboards and closets. I want to hang the wash in a stiff breeze even if I must traverse snow to reach the clotheslines. I want to play in puddles. I want to wash my truck inside and out. I want to wash my windows too, all of them. Most of all I want to fly a kite. Really. I want to revisit a long-ago childhood when my oldest brother staked a kite on an extremely long string in the empty field across from our house. It was the highest I’d ever seen a kite fly, before and since. It danced up there for an entire afternoon. He left it into the night and the next day we followed the string a good long distance and discovered it, tail and string still attached, much the worse for its plummet to earth. His birthday is on the near horizon so he is in my thoughts more often these days than usual, and perhaps that is what fuels that particular memory. Nevertheless, I want spring. And I want to fly a kite.
I like wind. Not knock your house down and topple trees wind, but a goodly useful wind. A wind that whips my hair into a frenzy. A wind that can blow my wash clear off the line. A wind that sighs through the pines, sings through the apple trees, roars through the maples and makes fallen leaves dance on crusty spring snow. I want wind. I want spring. And I want to fly a kite.
“I saw you toss the kites on high And blow the birds about the sky; And all around I heard you pass, Like ladies’ skirts across the grass—O wind, a-blowing all day long, O wind, that sings so loud a song! I saw the different things you did, But always you yourself you hid. I felt you push, I heard you call, I could not see yourself at all—O wind, a-blowing all day long, O wind, that sings so loud a song! O you that are so strong and cold, O blower, are you young or old? Are you a beast of field and tree, Or just a stronger child than me? O wind, a-blowing all day long, O wind, that sings so loud a song!”
The Wind - by Robert Louis Stevenson
