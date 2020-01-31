Pink has never been one of my favorite colors. I’m not, nor have I ever been, a girly-girl. Tomboy to the core then and now, with pink being an okay color appearing in sunrises or sunsets, enjoying being in the “pink of health,” or oohing and aahing over it as a baby girl color. And of course I would tolerate it for a loved one’s sake. When my older sister tied the knot that long ago June when I was 12-years-old, not only was my junior bridesmaid’s dress pink, it also had ruffles. Layers and layers of ruffles! Bloody awkward. But I loved my sister then as I do now, so donned the pink nightmare and the nylon stockings, allowed my hair to be held in place with so much hairspray it felt like it was shellacked, wore pinchey-toed shoes, and walked down the aisle of the church with a smile on my face.
Once upon a time, our daughter loved pink too. I indulged her pink habit while it lasted, but thankfully she outgrew it quickly and transitioned to a love of purple that lasts into the present day. For a couple years, nearly all of her clothing was some shade of purple, her bed had a lavender spread and a lavender top (it was a four-poster), and her windows boasted lavender curtains. Thankfully the “only wearing purple thing” wore out quickly, as mono-dressing is rather boring (though I should talk, my wardrobe leans heavily toward red). She abhors pink as much as I do these days, but has stood up in more than a few weddings and worn the dreaded color if necessary, though most of her friends are not “pinks,” either. She has a daughter of her own who went through the “I love pink” stage early on, graduated to purple and now has a penchant for teal. Whew.
Though when that teal lover was a few years younger, she enjoyed the movie, “Pooh’s Grand Adventure,” and we watched it nearly to the point of destruction. For those untutored in all things Winnie the Pooh, this film finds Christopher Robin headed off to school for the first time. He tells Pooh this, and even leaves him a note, but Pooh, being the bear of very little brain that he is, and also prone to dripping honey on all manner of items including notes, misses out on the message. He even forgets the words Christopher Robin leaves him with (for some reason they’ve become a popular quote about strength, bravery and intelligence in the present day), or at least mucks them all up terribly. Instead of the “you’re smarter than you think,” Christopher left him with, to Pooh it becomes “you’re smarter when you’re pink.” Both toddler granddaughter and her grandma found that line totally hilarious and repeated it to the annoyance of all other family members both accidentally, and on purpose. We still roll it out once in a while just for fun. But I digress.
And to further digress, I once saw an Asian woman in the Phoenix airport with very pink hair, used it as a prompt in my writers’ group, and penned a poem about her. Had nearly forgotten that. As if that ever happens. Where was I? Oh yes, pink.
In any case, sometimes lack of attention can bite us where we’d rather not be bitten, and therein lies my most recent wrangle with the color pink. It was a busy day. Snow shoveling, household chores mounting, laundry to be done. Laundry is where inattention struck. Somehow, some way, a red item found its way into the washing machine with the whites. We all know what happens when we wash reds with whites, don’t we? Especially when the aforementioned red item has not yet been through its initial laundering — it works more powerfully than a package of Rit dye, of course. So now, she who detests pink has part of a dresser drawer full of pale pink underthings and pale pink socks, and Rick’s once white handkerchiefs are pastel pink, too. Oi.
Maybe I’m becoming more than a bit like Pooh. I do enjoy honey…
