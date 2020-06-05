And so Olaf sings in the first “Frozen” movie, here we are and it makes me giddy to think of it. Oh I know the calendar doesn’t read summer for a couple more weeks yet but once school has let out I deem it summer, regardless of the date. The trees have greened up nicely, the yard has dandelions showing, the flowering crab trees are flowering and the lilac bushes are getting near the point of flowering; the garden is in, there is one more area I want to hardscape and voila’. For all intents and purposes in my little korner of the world it is summer. Let the giddy begin.
We’ve spotted one spotted fawn thus far, and down on our farm property we saw the most pregnant doe we’ve ever laid eyes on. If she’s not carrying twins I’ll be a monkey’s uncle.
Well there’s a neat little segue since of late I’ve been thinking about sayings from my childhood that are no longer in vogue. “I’ll be a monkey’s uncle” was one. “You lie like a rug” was another. We had our own lingo, didn’t we? If someone was, shall we say, less than intellectual he or she was “sharper than the edge on a wet cornflake” (or a wet noodle if you preferred). If we lost our temper with someone we were “madder than a wet hen” and it was often shouted “I’m gonna choke you off!”. I didn’t claim they were all nice sayings, did I? Calling someone a “pud” was also an insult in my small circle, though I have no clue what a “pud” is.
Children are so literal nowadays. If I said “I’m busting a gut” would they think I needed hospitalization when really all I am doing is laughing hysterically. If I said I was gonna “flip out” or “flip my wig” would they think there was a tumbling feat I could perform or that my hair wasn’t real and was about to fly off my head, instead of realizing that I was going to get angry? Probably very angry. Maybe “cruisin’ for a bruisin’ “ is totally passe’ since it is threatening and with all the bullying that goes on… Yes, it means you’re ticking someone off (making them angry) enough that they want to punch you. But if you were a “fink” or “ratted me out” maybe you deserved that punch afterall (being a fink or ratting someone out is being an over the top tattle tale). Even those of us who were taught to respect members of the police force occasionally referred to them as “the heat” or my personal favorite, “the fuzz”. What’s fuzz got to do with it? Especially if we were putting “the pedal to the metal” (fyi that’s speeding, driving too fast speeding). By the way (btw for the young) does anyone “peel out” or “burn rubber” these days? Back when I was young the ability to wear tire tread down to the likes of a banana peel was considered an art form. If you were going to “split” you were leaving. If you thought something was “heavy”, you thought it meant something, meant so much that it struck you to the very core. *sigh*
Some of these oddball sayings, such as pud, were used by a minority. Others were the stuff of the young and the cool. Parents were “square” (lacking knowledge and boring) and teens were “hip” (full of knowledge and NEVER boring). Every generation seems to have its own lingo. Today’s is that shorthand that makes me a little crazy, even though I’ll admit to using it myself now and then. Btw don’t LOL when you see my FB post, kk?
Have things to do man so gotta punch it. See ya on the flip side.
Translation: I have tasks to see to everyone, thus I need to move quickly. I’ll talk to you tomorrow, or sometime thereafter. That one confuses some people, but I think of it in the terms of vinyl records, you played one side and then the other, the “flip side”.
TTFN. (Tigger has his own speak too). Giddy indeed.
