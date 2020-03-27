And so is pretty much everything else, at least for the foreseeable future. Did you ever imagine it?
I’m glad I like my home, which I consider much more than just a house. It would be tough to spend large amounts of time in a place that is not to one’s liking, or to one’s comfort level. I’ve only been stuck here for a couple days so far but have already cleaned a few of the kitchen cabinets, emptying them out and washing stuff down. And purging. Always with the purging. This time it was Rubbermaid, Tupperware, et al. How many plastic containers does one actually need? Most assuredly less than I have at present. I see a rummage sale or a church giveaway box up in my future.
Now that I’m thinking it over, that word stuck should not appear in the above paragraph. I don’t feel stuck at all, maybe a bit inconvenienced, but not totally stuck. There’s much to do and I retain the ability to do it. I can go for walks. I can read books. I can write in journals. I can listen to music. I can watch television or movies. I can cook. I can bake. I can make soap. I can make candles. I can clean upstairs, downstairs (or in my nightgown, remember “Wee Willie Winkie?” Maybe not) or in the garage if I’ve a mind to. I can continue to delve into family genealogy. There’s a list that’ll last.
There is a bin of crossword, word find, sudoku, logic and more puzzles in the closet. There are ashes in the living room fireplace that can be swept out before a new fire is laid. There are a few sets of deer antlers on my workbench awaiting my attention and I’m well stocked with covering material and other essentials for the project. There is a stack of board games on the shelf in the office closet. Next to that stack is a stack of boxed jigsaw puzzles with nary a piece missing that could be reassembled. There are photo albums aplenty in the family room to take a walk down Memory Lane through. There are birds and animals to watch in the great outdoors. Another list. I can even make lists! Lists of bird species, number of black squirrels compared to red or gray. Lists of lists.
Boredom is not in my vocabulary you see. It gives me pause when children of today claim boredom. My generation learned how to deal with boredom while seated on a couch at an older relative’s house. We were to be seen but not heard and spoke only when spoken to. Thus we devised pastimes inside our heads to stave off anything akin to boredom. Some of my personal favorites were attempting to recite all the state names alphabetically, albeit silently; (Alabama, Alaska) thinking of as many girl’s names as I could that started with an unusual letter, like z (Zelda) or ditto with boy’s names, like q (Quint); or counting backwards from wherever I wanted to start — 100 down to zero, 1000 down to 599 — didn’t matter, it occupied me and probably increased the capacity of my personal memory banks.
Which reminds me — I spoke with my older sister via telephone on Friday past. She and her husband had been self-isolating for a couple weeks by then and had no contact with their three grandchildren except via text, email or phone. The eldest, age 12, claimed she was already bored with “homeschool homework” and her mother rewarded her by making her do some cleaning in their apartment. Treated so cruelly and inequitable she begged for release, wanting to flee to grandma and grandpa’s house for respite. “Sorry kiddo” was their response. They learned about boredom the same way I did.
Maybe I should introduce my great niece to counting backwards from 50 or some such …
