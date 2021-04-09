It’s Good Friday as I type this. It’s sunny, but cool and dry. Not an unpleasant day thus far, though it’s early morning yet. I’m remembering how it used to be and how it used to be was not all that many years ago. Does anyone else remember when Good Friday was a day all the stores hereabouts, many of which were locally owned, shut down between the hours of 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. so everyone could attend the church service of their choice? It was an expectation held by most, shopkeepers as well as those who were fortunate enough to have the day off work. And few were those who complained about the inability to fill the car’s gas tank or get a loaf of bread and a pound of ground round at the corner grocery store. It puts me in a philosophical bent, this question and idea, and that can be a slippery slope.
One thought leads to another and yet another. Were we better off back 20 years ago and beyond? Before we had instant this and instant that, before we were inundated with information at the speed of light, or whatever speed a typical device might hold? When we had to look someone in the eye to hold a conversation and not just use those oh so important opposable thumbs? When sometimes we actually had to have patience. Actually had to wait for things, sometimes wait for a long while. Actually had to place ourselves in another’s shoes and walk around in them, even for just a bit of time. Were less easily offended and consumed with what is, in the grand scheme of things, totally unimportant. In my opinion, the answer to my initial question is yes. Our parents may not have had all the modern conveniences or the financial means that many do in the present-day, but they were richer by far. Richer in understanding. Richer in compassion. Richer in agreeing to disagree and the idea of living their own lives and letting others live theirs as they saw fit.
Yet there were social morays in place of that which was not okay, but it was never okay to hate the sinner, only the sin.
Has this glut of information and every bit of human interaction readily available nearly instantaneously improved us as a human race? Not at all. There’s an abundance of hatred everywhere. We’re more judgmental. We’re more apt to try to sway others to our way of thinking because so many of us are convinced of our own rightness. We don’t treasure individuality. We don’t treasure the idea of a strong moral code and a similar work ethic. We’re more akin to a toddler stamping his or her foot because they want it their way and they want it now! No room for compromise. No room for individual choice. Cookie-cutter people who live the same way, think the same way, act the same way. Ugh, even the thought dulls my brain. Be yourself, yes, but don’t expect others to be a carbon copy ‘cuz they’ll be a bad one. Think what you want to but don’t attempt to impose it on others. You like to drink a glass of wine before dinner. I don’t. End of story. No fuss, no muss, no feud. If some toy, some book, some game offends you don’t buy it. So simple. If a particular television program offends you, turn the channel, Lord knows there are way more than enough channels to choose from but don’t think you should have the right to turn mine to what you deem appropriate.
Now here’s where the slippery slope part comes in — the above examples deal with only the small picture. We can control our own small picture: turn the channel, change the station, buy a product or not. The larger picture is dictated by others as it indeed has always been. But unlike past generations, now there seems to exist no thought for what represents and is deemed appropriate for the overall common good. Have we lost sight of what’s truly appropriate? It looks like an anything-goes world out there, my opinion I have the right to hold, even if others disagree. And what is the common good? Further, who decides what is best for it? You? Me? This political party or that one? This movement or the one with a louder voice? This special interest group or the one hiding back there in the corner? We are at a terrible crossroads in our country just now. It weighs heavy on my heart and I hope and pray we take the best path for all.
