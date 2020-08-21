Meet Readmore.
You may think Readmore is an unusual name for a little red (well orange) hen but here’s her backstory. Several years ago, when I worked at the Park Falls Public Library, upon returning from my supper break walk I noticed several ladies gathered around one of the library’s shrubs. Hidden under the shrub was a poult. A poult is not a tiny fluff of yellow peeping chick or a full-grown egg-laying chicken, but what comes in between. A teenager in the chicken world.
Anyway, there she was. Alone in an area that is not chicken friendly — the library being located on a highway and all. In addition, this was prior to the ordinance allowing chickens to be kept within the city limits. But we had a small flock at our farm outside the city. I could rescue her, then make an attempt to find her owner while she was safe and sound. I procured a box and permission from my boss to be absent with leave for a bit and delivered her to our farm unscathed. And there she remains to this day.
But her name? Well, every chicken on the place has a moniker. Since this one was found near the library, our granddaughter came up with the imaginative Readmore (hey, she was lurking near the library, maybe she was a book-loving bird) and it stuck.
Readmore has been a pleasant chicken. She’s attractive with her reddish/orange body and white tail feathers. She lays eggs when she’s not molting and bothers no one. But in the past few months she’s developed a rather peculiar habit. A habit that leaves us wondering if maybe it was how she arrived at the library in the first place. We tried to find her owner early on and no one claimed her, but I digress.
Readmore is a hitchhiker. And she is not a hitchhiker in the conventional sense, no standing beside the road with a wing lifted for this chick. Hmmm, perhaps stowaway is a better word for her.
She’s been suddenly disappearing of late and then reappearing just as suddenly. It took us a while, and a good deal of head-scratching, to figure it out but this is what she does. She climbs into the undercarriage of Rick’s truck, just forward of where the spare tire sits. On the axle in fact is where she hides. Only she doesn’t always jump out when the truck motor starts but remains unseen. Sunday past we thought she was gone for good. Four of us did a walkabout of the property, got caught in a sudden downpour and gave up briefly before doing a ride about. We went a couple miles, stopped in a neighbor’s driveway and there was Readmore at the front of the truck! Aha, now we have it figured out, she’s hopping a ride.
That wasn’t the worst of it however. A friend used our truck to make two trips to Springstead and back. During the first trip Readmore was well within my sight, pecking and scratching with the rest of the flock. It was only upon the second trip, when we were locking the birds in for the night that we noticed her missing. My worst fear was that something had grabbed her, but I’d been nearby, certainly I’d have noticed. Could she? Would she? I sent a text message to the friend suggesting she check when she reached her destination to see if our crazy bird was along for the ride. She returned to our house sad that there was no sign of our hen. My heart sank. Perhaps Readmore was gone for good this time.
Rick and I drove down to the farm to check for her again. It was Rick, the ever persistent, who got down and crawled completely under his truck, flashlight in hand. Unbelievable but there she was! He had to physically remove her, she was that reluctant to come out, even after a 50-mile round trip! Fifty miles and not a feather ruffled or out of place. Fifty miles and she acted as if she’d been in the coop the whole time. What a bird.
I’m thinking of changing her name. Maybe to Vagabond. Or Gypsy.
