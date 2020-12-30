The day before Christmas Eve was as dark as black cat’s backside. Dismal and wet and mildly depressing. By time I arrived home from work, about 3 p.m. there was two inches of water sitting atop the ground like a gigantic snow cone. Since the rain had mixed with the snow on the ground it made for a nasty slush that nearly reached the top of my (thankfully) waterproof boots. It poured that whole afternoon and with the ground frozen solid beneath the water simply sat on top. During the evening came a time of thunder and lightning and a few short blips to the electricity. The wind rose, rattling the Christmas lights against the eaves and swirling the falling snow into tornadic activity. It was a good time to be inside, safe and warm. Unfortunately, it was not the typical precursor to Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve itself dawned bitterly cold. The mercury could only raise itself to about 3 degrees Fahrenheit for the entire day. The wind was wicked cold, making the temps dive lower still. A handful of us attended Christmas Eve services at the little church we attend, navigating ice-and snow-covered roads to get to “where two or more are gathered in His name…” Afterward, Rick and I made a careful drive up and down the city streets looking at lights here and there. We were more than happy to get back to our snug abode. A night — to quote Yukon Cornelius from the Christmas movie “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” — not fit for man nor beast. We hoped Santa would not be blown off course on his nightly ride. The solar panel on my blinking candy canes was frozen over so they were not going to be guiding him near our place. Hopefully Rudolph’s nose was at full power!
Christmas Day was actually much warmer, and by afternoon the sun had come out. What a welcome change. We spent much of that afternoon out of doors and the moon was clearly visible by 3 p.m. in a bright blue sky. Ah the magical weather world that is northern Wisconsin. Don’t like the weather? Wait one minute, it’ll change. We started the day with Danny and Bing, Rosemary and Vera in “White Christmas” and finished it with Jimmy and Donna in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” A couple of our favorite Christmas classics. And there it was, so long awaited and suddenly gone by in a flash. More memories to file in our banks already brimming to overflowing.
Yes, another holiday season is in the books. This one is a bit different for many of us, what with keeping our close contact list tiny and staying put instead of gadding about. But it was Christmas just the same, no matter how we celebrated it. Today we usher out the old (good riddance to some aspects, 2020 held a fair share of unpleasantness) and usher in the new (with hopeful hearts) as 2021 presents the blank sheet ready for the stories of our lives to be written upon.
From our house to yours — Happy New Year. May 2021 find us all safe, happy, and healthy; our hearts brimming with kindness and generous notions. Personally I’m a big fan of kindness, and an even bigger fan of notions.
