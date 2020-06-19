June was not always my least favorite month. Point of fact it was one of my favorites. By June school was out. It meant barefoot days playing assorted games in the yard, riding our bikes everywhere, going down to the creek to perhaps catch a fish or maybe take a dip in the cool water. There was a tiny falls we could slide down – even those of us who could not swim – it was very shallow at the bottom, except in spring when the water roiled over the rocks and it was too cold for dipping a toe in anyway.
June was popping the heads off dandelions, games of “run sheep run” or “hide and seek” or baseball during the day and catching fireflies, camping in a blanket fort built over mom’s clotheslines and bare feet full of dew in the evenings. June was wild strawberries in a cup. June was popsicles from the corner grocery. June was heading out to mom’s cousin Fran’s farm on Butternut Lake of a Sunday afternoon and taking a dip. June was playing in the farmyard at Uncle Johnny’s while the older set “made hay while the sun shone”. Collecting eggs. Clambering over rocks and trees in the pasture. Drinking water out of the hand pump. Lovely halcyon days of childish wonder. Then came 2006.
I was no longer a child by then, far from it, but June had retained its loveliness in the intervening years, with a few major highlights. The top two being: I’d stood up as a 12-year- old junior bridesmaid on a June Saturday in the 1970’s when my older sister got married. I’d given birth to a beautiful baby girl on a June Friday in the 1980’s on a day so hot you could fry an egg on the sidewalk. I loved June.
But 2006 came eventually. By June of that year pain had crept into our lives. Our son had added physical distance to the emotional distance already in place and moved his young family several hours away. The local paper mill, where my husband had been employed for 31 years, shut down abruptly, throwing many out of work. Our dear uncle Rupert was diagnosed with cancer, spending several months in the hospital getting healthy enough to come home to die as was his wish. He passed on a windy June 21. That was the beginning of the end of my love for June. As we were leaving the cemetery on the day of his funeral my dad was very sad and sober. Reluctant to leave. They’d been close in age and close in experience; dad was now the last of his family. By October of that year he was lying in the plot next to Rupert’s. October has fallen away from being one of my favorite months too…
In June of 2007 our granddaughter Regan arrived in the world. She is a special one. A bright spot amid the blight that is June for me in the new millennium. I hold on to the essence of her when June gets me down and oh it does get me down. June of 2008 was horrible. A dozen years ago now but pain still rears its ugly head. My mother had been hospitalized with heart issues. While she was in hospital her oldest brother, Ervin to the world, “Uncle Fritz” to us, passed away. My husband’s dear, dear Auntie Bets was also in hospital, suffering from respiratory failure. She passed too. My brother-in-law had suffered a brain bleed and was hospitalized in Marshfield where mom had to be taken via ambulance on a night ride. She passed on June 28, two days before she was set to be released and sent home. All that pain and loss coming so hard and fast. I bore up under it. I did. Phone calls and funerals, taking care of what’s been left behind. It stabbed my soul only later, when I could stop to think about it.
My brother-in-law came home in August of 2008. A good thing. Years flew past, healing began. June was just another month of the 12, no more, no less, wasn’t it? Exhausting in a physical way once again rather than in an emotional one. Then came 2018. A decade of putting hurts to rest and BAM! comes another. Bigger and badder than all the others.
So here we are in June again, my least favorite month of the year. Well at least I’ve got plenty to occupy me and we’re halfway through it now in any case. Bless those 30-day months! Hate to wish away summer but July can’t arrive any too soon in my opinion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.