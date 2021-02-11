…I do it for you.”
If you’ve seen the 1991 flick “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” you’ll recognize that line as it’s from a song used at the end of the story. Some will contend that the song, sung with that hoarse, throaty voice belonging to Bryan Adams, is better than the movie. Costner received a Golden Raspberry for bad acting as I recall, and the song won an Oscar and a Grammy, but the movie still held appeal in my opinion. The band of merry men were an interesting mix, the forest scenes were beautiful, the trickery used in robbing from the rich to give to the poor was clever indeed. Then there was Alan Rickman as the crazed, a bit foppish, over-the-top womanizer Sheriff of Nottingham. He was especially fun to watch, as well as dislike. The scenery was lovely. The love story was the height of romance. Has your guy ever swung through a castle window to save you from a nefarious sheriff and a witch? Probably not. And I’d bet dollars to doughnuts the King of England didn’t show up at your wedding. He sure as heck wasn’t at mine. From the ale-loving Friar Tuck to the family man John Little aka Little John, his wife Fanny and eldest son Wolf to the steadfast and steady Azeem (played by one of my all-time favorites, Morgan Freeman) to the tormented half-brother Will Scarlet. It was a romp I’ve viewed and enjoyed many times these past 30 years. But not lately…
What set me thinking about it most recently was hearing “Everything I Do” on my truck radio as I was driving home from work. It took me back in time, as music often does. Our son had a better than average singing voice and it was that song he performed at a long-ago talent show held locally. He took second place, a young lady pianist took first, but it was a fine performance regardless of place. I can still see him in a maroon long sleeved silk shirt (those were the thing for guys back in the 90’s) and black dress pants. He was always nervous when he sang, he didn’t truly believe in his talent, but that’s another story.
It’s a straight up love song is “Everything I Do”, of that there is no doubt. But through my telephoto lens of time I can view it in a couple different ways. Robin tells Marian after he and Azeem save her from the clutches of the wicked sheriff and the nutjob witch that he would die for her. This just before they share a deep kiss. In theory that sounds like the height of romance, but he didn’t die and that’s the rub isn’t it? I’d rather have my guy, regardless of how he feels about the life and death thing, alive and well to romance me, or not as the case may be, another day. Just sayin’.
And as an older parent and now a grandparent listening to the song last week it hit me in yet another way. Parents, grandparents, caretakers of all sorts, often sacrifice for their children, their grandchildren and so on. My folks did, but in all honesty I don’t recall when that illuminating thought first came to me. Not in childhood I’d wager. At that point they were just there and would always be there providing, like some genie emerged from a bottle. Yet I know what they gave up and how hard they worked, to give us not just what we needed, but some of what we wanted as well. So as I listened to the song I heard it with a set of new ears. Do our children, grandchildren and others in our lives realize that perhaps not everything, but much of what we’ve done thus far, was done with them in mind? I hope so…
But it is the week of Valentine’s Day so maybe clinging to the romance aspect is ok, “Yeah, I would fight for you, I’d lie for you, walk the wire for you, oh I’d die for you. You know its true, everything I do, I do it for you.” It’s MUCH better with though sound isn’t it?
