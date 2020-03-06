Well, January and February came and went. In my long-ago childhood March was considered kite-flying weather. I know people kite ski, but it sure would be nice to have a March breeze that would send a paper job up into the atmosphere, complete with a long loop of white string and a nylon stocking as a tail. Just sayin’.
Indoor projects abound, regardless of season, so there’s always something to keep myself busy with. Of late we’ve been dismantling the house located on our farm property. It’s provided a real distraction, even though I’ve not been involved in the day-to-day demo. Every house has a story. Removing layers of history always gets me veering off my regular course and onto a voyage of discovery. At present it’s the genealogy track. Genealogy, for various reasons, always contains a mystery or two. This time around it’s Uncle Charlie, and then some.
We know he existed. There are people who remember him alive and kicking. He is buried in the family plot between Rick’s paternal grandmother and his dad, with a birth date listed as 1-26-1876 and a death listed as 6-13-1943. In the 1910 federal census he appears as aged 33, head of household in an unmortgaged house in the town of Eisenstein with a wife named Mary (Haider), a daughter named Hattie, and a son named Willie. That same census record claims he was born in Germany and immigrated to the US in 1895. Wait? What?
I have, framed and under glass, the actual manifest from when Rick’s great-grandparents sailed aboard the Stubbenuk from Hamburg, Germany to Antwerp, Belgium, across the Atlantic Ocean to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, with a final destination listed as Wisconsin. It’s a wonderful piece of family history that we were pleased to have found intact and unsullied after more than 100 years, stored in what amounts to a cigar box. Even though it is printed in German the names are easily recognizable, penned by someone with a truly fine hand. The family is listed as Ludwig, age 46, Barbara, age 50, Anna, age 23, Martin, age 21, Josef, age 11, Ludwig, age 9 and Barbara, age 4. That was in November 1893. Why did they sail at the onset of winter? And why did they leave Charles, who would have been 17 years old or so in 1893, behind?
Questions, questions.
To backtrack a bit, oral family history tells us that Barbara was the elder Ludwig’s second wife. His first, Anna, the mother of Anna and Martin, as well as sister to present wife Barbara, had died at a prior date. We know nothing else about her. Nor am I sure how to research her. Ludwig and Barbara’s home prior to sailing is listed as Hammern, Germany, on the ship manifest. Did they live there long-term or short- term to be nearer their departure point? They are listed in further census records as German-born, or Austria-born or Czech Republic-born. Where to look? Barbara’s and Anna’s maiden name was Buchinger or Borcheiner depending on where you look. Which is the correct spelling? On another record is found an Anna Leinsmeier as Ludwig’s first wife? Or was that his mother, who was named Anna Maria; his father’s name was Franz. So, were either Anna or Barbara married before to someone besides Ludwig? Oi.
Since all the principals are long gone, we will probably never know the whole story. That’s okay. I enjoy piecing things together as much as possible. And when the dates match up on multiple documents it is awesome. We have the manifest that shows when some of them came over. We have the abstract of the title that shows when Ludwig first obtained property in the Park Falls area and how it was passed down through the generations. We have naturalization papers. Charles is listed on some of the abstract papers too, as he and Ludwig (the younger) owned adjoining properties. It’s sort of a game of “fill in the blanks.” An interesting distraction as I await (impatiently, I might add) spring and the possibility of kite flying.
