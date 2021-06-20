There’s a leitmotif amongst my reading habits that dawned upon me only recently. For some reason I am drawn to stories about women, single women mind you, who purchase large, practically falling down old houses and spend copious amounts of time and money bringing them into a state of reasonabe comfort for habitation. Not only are the women single but they live in small, eccentric towns loaded with boatloads of eccentric inhabitants. Boatloads because they are set near large bodies of water with dangerous currents and rocky shores. The most recent foray into reading of the pillars of feminine fortitude takes place on Lake Michigan’s Washington Island. Another is a still ongoing series that I only last month finished the last installment of set on the rugged coast of the Atlantic Ocean in the state of Maine.
Do I have a yen for a gigantic old house? Not any more. Once upon a time I thought having a really old, really and true fixer-upper would be just the thing. It could have all sorts of pokey little rooms, like a sitting room off of each bedroom, or a parlor (what does one do in a parlor?), or a formal dining room (isn’t an informal dining room sufficient?), or stairs that ascend from the kitchen as well as the main hall (the former owners having had servants). A tower would have been awesome, as well as a spacious attic, plus several bathrooms and an enclosed porch full of wicker furniture. A secret passageway ala the Nancy Drew, Hardy Boys or maybe Trixie Belden books I read in my long-ago childhood would have been icing on the housing cake of my dreams.
Harsh reality set in long ago. Houses need to be cleaned and maintained. Both take time and money. I applaud those who think scraping and painting 45 double-hung storm and stash windows is a nifty way to spend the summer. That person is not me. And while a secret passageway might sound cool it’s probably hard to keep tidy and possibly prone to spider invasions. I dislike spiders. Two bathrooms is plenty for me to keep up with, I can’t imagine 10, nor is a cleaning woman in my budget. We have enough accumulation of junk in the space we already possess, which doesn’t include an attic. I’m afraid an attic would have been just another place to store useless stuff. And dust. I’m allergic to dust. A parlor? Define parlor usage please. My aunt Linda, half-sister to my mom but still, is the only person of my acquaintance who had a sitting room off her bedroom. Grandpa’s house was not huge, but it rambled a bit and had that enclosed porch full of wicker… We’ll just put a yen for those rooms off as childhood remembrance turned longing, shall we?
Yes, less is more than adequate for yours truly. But it’s fascinating to read about independent women who are either escaping a cheating spouse (coast of Maine) or the hustle and bustle of city life (Lake Michigan) and finding gems of houses, somewhat decrepit old houses, but houses with good bones and awesome wood work everywhere and the will and means to make them not only presentable but comfortable and then take walks along the beaches or rocky shores. I like good wood work, even if it’s not carved grapevines like in the most recent read. I like water too, but my only experience living near it was a short stint in a rental on the South Fork of the Flambeau River, which was about as dangerous to traverse as my bathtub and the lawn went right down to water’s edge.
Guess as we’re drawn to things familiar in our reading choices sometimes, the opposite can also be true, we are drawn to things most foreign and unfamiliar. Maybe I’m just an eclectic reader. A fancy word for liking everything from a Harlequin romance to a Louis L’Amour western to everything in between. That is definitely me.
