This holiday season will not be the first spent in a state of semi-isolation. Back in the 1980’s our son was in kindergarten. Very near the beginning of December he came down with chickenpox. Thus he was home for a couple weeks until he was no longer feverish, contagious or itching and scratching. His case was not terribly hard, but he did develop some nasty scabs when the pox were healing up. One was at the top of his head and he was prone to picking at it. There is probably a small crater there to this very day. In any case both my husband and I had undergone the various childhood ailments in our youth, including chicken pox, so were immune. But his little sister, who was about 18 months old at the time, was not. Nothing short of moving her out of the house would have prevented her from acquiring chickenpox as well. Fortunately she came down with an extremely mild case. But this meant another couple weeks of calamine lotion, baking soda baths and staying put. Not too difficult really. Hubby was at the mill, I was a stay-at-home mom at the time, would shortly dive into the home daycare thing but hadn’t as yet so we stayed home. What was weird in that era was staying home at Christmas.
Back then Christmas was a scramble. There was a Christmas program at school (which our son missed that year), a Christmas program at church (they both missed that), midnight mass to attend on Christmas Eve. Practices, shopping, wrapping, hustling here and there. My parents always hosted a family/close friends Christmas Eve get together, my mother-in-law did the same and we were expected to keep both sides happy by being present. Some of our siblings and their significant others who all lived away at the time might be there, or not. Then there were the local uncles. We HAD to keep them in the Christmas loop too with visits and gift exchanges. Don’t get me wrong, it was hectic but filled with love so we did it, until Christmas with the chickenpox came along. Suddenly it would be my house that would be the gathering place if anyone wanted to see us or the little ones. At this point the in-law side had a bunch of grandkids but my side only had three, two of which were mine. Gigantic draw, right?
And so it was. I love to bake, though I do it less now than I did back then. Along with the sugar cookie cutouts there were Mexican wedding cakes, Spritz, a Christmas roll, Rice Krispie wreaths dyed green with food coloring; decorated with red hots for “holly berries” and more. I also made candy. Fudge. Homemade turtles. Homemade peanut butter cups. Food was not a problem. The family never arrived empty handed and though I disliked cooking then, and still do, I can cook if I must, so I did.
We lived in an older house then, not huge but with room for all. We only had a cardboard fireplace on which to hang our stockings, and it gave not heat, but that was okay. The tree wasn’t gigantic, but that was okay too. That house was filled with love and fun. Our daughter had a green velvet outfit and only a couple pox marks on her forehead when Christmas Day arrived. Our son was healthy and rambunctious as any kindergartener should be. There is a photo of him in one of my albums in which he’s holding a favorite toy, wearing a Santa hat with his Christmas pjs and a smile that lights up the room. His sister is a knockout in her green velvet and the ever present “tappy shoes” (she loved the click of black patent leather, what can I say?). It was a memorable Christmas, pox and all.
Christmas in the time of COVID will be similar, but not. None of us has an immunity to the coronavirus as we did to chickenpox, so are keeping our distance big time. No crowd will assemble for that would be foolhardy. Instead we have outdoor plans. A small Christmas picnic if you will, complete with hot cider and if we can pull it off, a figgy pudding. Wish us luck
22 days and counting…
