Our grandchildren love our farm. They clamber about in the hay mow whenever the opportunity arises. They are willing helpers, no matter how dirty the chore may be. They check the nesting boxes so frequently that the brown orbs are rarely even cool when plucked from the straw and placed in an egg basket or carton. They fuss over the itty-bitty newly arrived chicks, waiting to name them until some personality begins to show through. They scatter corn for the wild geese that frequent the pond. They want to learn everything they can about the machinery, the buildings, the things that grow, animal or vegetable. They feed apples to the pigs when we have some in residence. They tote bales of hay and pails of water without complaint.
This year is quite special however, like their grandfather before them they have become calf whisperers. The recently-born bovines are putty in their hands. The calves love the petting, fussing over and extra bits of grain they get, and the kids get joy from interacting with them. Mutual affection is a beautiful thing.
Our calves are born inside the barn. Rick likes it this way. On the con side it’s a lot more work. On the pro side they get handled and more often than not are calm and quite tame. This helps if a breakout occurs. We can get them back in without it turning into an all-out rodeo stampede.
In fact, a few years back, perhaps three, I got a call from one of the farm neighbors that our cows were out and headed toward town. “What in the world,” thought I. Immediately after I’d hung up the local PD was on the phone with the same info. I called Rick’s cell phone. “I just left there five minutes ago!” was his response. He headed back farmward and I headed in with my own vehicle. Happily, we found some neighborly passersby had already turned our little herd back toward the field where they belonged. And we are forever grateful I might add. What caused them to head toward downtown in the first place was the question? Did they have urgent shopping to do? New cowbells to buy?
When piecing the entire story together we discovered that an unknown (to us anyway) man was driving a blue tractor past our farm toward town. A man happened to be driving. Our tractors happen to be blue. The cows see Rick on blue tractors all the time, and having found an escape route out of the fencing we concluded they were simply following who they thought was Rick. It’s amazing really. I can drive a tractor and be invisible. He drives the tractor across the field side of the fence, they follow alongside the pasture side of the fence watching him like chubby red hawks. His truck pulls into the farm driveway and they all bellow like crazy. Mine pulls in, they spare me a glance and continue cud chewing. He walks across the pasture and they follow him like large dogs. Well, like very large dogs. He yells for them from the barn door and they stampede across the pasture from wherever they’ve been and into the corral. A nice trick when you have cattle that come to call I must say.
In any case I’ve grown accustomed over the years to the bovine family member’s attentiveness to him. But now, since they act the same way with the grandkids as they do with him, I figure I’ve got good back up if they ever try the great escape again.
