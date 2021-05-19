Having Bette Davis eyes is not a compliment. At least it’s not if you go by the lyrics of the song made popular by Kim Carnes back in the 1980’s. In fact, the lyrics tend to be a warning against a woman who possesses those eyes, even if she has Harlow hair (gold, as in the color of actress Jean Harlow’s) and Greta Garbo sighs (as in the actress’ well-known affectation). All three actresses were mega stars of a bygone day and not one of them is a particular favorite of mine. Whatever… but I like the song. And it gave me a nice segue for this week’s korner. I fear I may come down with a malady much worse than Bette Davis eyes, that being Reggie Miller ears.
When I think of ears that protrude from the side of someone’s head I don’t think Howdy Doody, as he was popular before my time. But I do think Reggie Miller, who is alive and well and wearing red and white striped pj’s in recent Wendy’s commercials. The Indiana Pacers, for whom he played his entire 18-year basketball career, were a favorite team of our family’s back in the day. We tend to support the underdog and Indiana is a small market yet perennially appeared in the NBA playoffs during Reggie’s time, though they only made it to the finals once. Miller was a shooter of particular skill. He attributes his rather irregular, though magnificent, arc to attempting to shoot over sister Cheryl, a basketball legend in her own right, when they were kids. Reggie topped out at 6’7”, but he is a year younger than Cheryl (and girls sometimes reach mature height faster) who topped out at 6’2”. He was the king of treys for many years. Not just that, but money at the free throw line. I think I read a stat on his free-throw shooting percentage once and it was in the high 80’s. That’s really good.
Oh boy, once again I’ve digressed from my original premise for this korner, which was not necessarily to pay homage to Reggie Miller, basketball player turned basketball commentator, his ears, or even the humor to be found in a former NBA star taking up residence in a Wendy’s restaurant, cute pjs, bobblehead and all, in a television commercial. No. It’s more about MY ears and the worry that sooner or later, even if I don’t shave my head ala Reggie, my ears are gonna be out there just like his are. Oi.
Why you may ask? Of course, it’s the mask.
I wear hearing aids you see. The type that are nearly invisible but the wearer knows they’re there because there’s a piece that loops around the top of the ear attached to the handy dandy little receiver that goes inside the ear canal. Easily felt even if not easily seen. I’m a rather “safer than sorry” type person, so have diligently worn masks in public since we were first advised to do so. At home and outdoors no, but elsewhere yes. Most masks have ear loops. I know you’re about to tell me that you can get mask extenders, and I already have a few. But I also have lots of hair, and even the crocheted extenders (thank you Mary and Cindy) I own can still make a mask uncomfortable. Ditto with the kind that tie or extend to the upper part of the back of one’s head. Both still come into contact with the upper part of my ears, not to mention the wear, tear and tangling of my aging hair. So when I’m wearing hearing aids and an ear-loopy mask it gets crowded back there.
Which leaves me with a few choices I suppose. One: I can stop wearing my hearing aids altogether, leaving me just this side of totally deaf. Two: I can cut my hair, which I can tell you right now is the least viable of any option. I’m attached to my hair (no pun intended) Three: I can keep doing what I’m doing until herd immunity settles in and I can feel safe without a mask in any situation, crowded or not and risk not Bette Davis eyes, but Reggie Miller ears.
Hmmm. Maybe if my ears begin to look like Reggie’s it’ll help with my jump shot. There’s always a silver lining, isn’t there?
