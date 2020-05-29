Karen’s Korner: Always remember

This is a photo of my uncle Johnny, my dad’s oldest brother. When he was shipped home after WWII he and some pals did some exploring in New York City. Here he is on one of the observation decks of the Empire State Building. I’ve stood in possibly that very spot and, strange as that may seem, I felt a oneness with him there, even though my memories of him are all here at home.
The changing of Memorial Day (or Decoration Day if you prefer) from the last weekend of May to the last weekend that will give workers three days off often escapes me. Oh, we go to Nola and set remembrances on graves. If there is a parade or some other festivity we may attend. But at the ending of the month I think of my uncle and others like him through the whole span of time; those that have served. They fought for the freedoms it was founded on and upheld them as best they could. An American flag flies in our front yard mostly because of the man in this ancient photo. Many in my family have served, but he was the one dearest to me.
By the time I met him he was middle-aged; full of stories and songs. If he were alive today he’d be a ripe old 108 come June 3! I’ll never forget him. I’ll never forget the others like him either. We may have been unable to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday in our usual fashion during these strange times. But a farm boy from Wisconsin probably found the desert of North Africa, the forests of Germany, the battlefields of Italy and France strange too. Always remember, others have faced strange and frightening times too… “there is nothing new under the sun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.