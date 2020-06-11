My balance is not good. Put me on a hay wagon behind a baler behind a tractor and if I’m not sitting down there’s an extremely good chance I’ll be tumbling into the grass. Put me in a little boat on a body of water and if I’m not safely and securely seated (and seated low, none of those pedestal thingies for me) my life jacket will be put to use pronto. I can’t even fish standing on one of those floating docks without feeling like I’m on the high seas during a hurricane. There I’m safest off sitting on the wooden platform itself, or planting my keister on a bucket or bringing a collapsible chair. If not I’ll need to wear a life jacket while fishing from what is essentially shore! If you are my fishing companion and a lunker hits your bait please don’t expect me to maneuver myself into a good netting position unless I can do so from a good seated position. If that is not the case your prize fish will live to swim another day for certain. And don’t even get me started on carnival rides. The ferris wheel and the carousel are the only two I can handle these days. In fact, it usually makes me dizzy just watching other people on the scrambler, tilt a whirl et al. One can only imagine what would occur should I scramble aboard. Oi.
There are what can be termed some personal benefits to my lack of balance, however. One being I no longer ride the hay wagon during the haying season. Which may be underway by time this appears in print by the way. My stacking abilities are suspect in any case so its safer for all concerned if I’m on the tractor seat at the beginning of the baling parade rather than piling small squares at the end of it. One time, quite a few years ago now during my pre-lack of balance days, I overstacked the back of a wagon, which made for a really interesting downhill ride. If you’ve never baled hay the old fashioned way, that is before the onset of round balers, I can only explain it like this: when traveling downhill what is stacked too high at the back of a wagon will be overcome by the desire to fall forward in messy fashion; avoid this at all costs. Thankfully our daughter was with me that day and we were able, between the two of us, to prevent the onslaught of bales. A lesson learned the hard way. I never stacked them that high at the back again and she hasn’t either. Thankfully and safer for all involved I might add, my bale handling now comes at the off-load process. I can easily stand on a wagon that is not moving, pulled up to the elevator that ascends into the upper area (go figure) and place bale after bale on its way up safe and sound and high and dry into the mow. Life is good when one feels useful.
I rarely fish with a bait such as a “spoon” or a “rapala” so it’s easy to sit safely in my seat and cast out my line on which the end is a baited hook and a bobber. Worms work, but my bait of choice is leeches, especially if I’m after bass. Panfish are my favorite eating fish in any case – a mess of bluegill or crappie cooked up in the pan equals yummy to me. And there’s that bonus again of being able to land them from a sitting position. Rarely do I catch anything that needs netting, so my dinner can be easily hauled into the boat or onto the dock, floating or otherwise. Just settle down you walleye fishermen, it seems you’re always standing up when you land your catch and I can’t do that, let me be happy with my little fishies okay? I lack competitive bones in any case, ain’t no contest happening here.
As for carnival riding. I’m content to watch others spin to the point of upchuckedness. I realize that is not a word but hopefully readers will get the drift. Merry-go-rounds are for any age in my opinion. If one can’t mount that charging steed there’s usually a bench or two on the revolving platform. I think the last time I rode a carousel horse was in NYC’s Central Park a few years back. Hmmm. Ferris wheels are my fave though. Just don’t rock. Please don’t rock. Getting stuck at the top is awesome. One can see for miles from up there. What a view. *sigh*
This korner can’t be long enough to address my lack of balance in other areas. Maybe I could make that into a series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.