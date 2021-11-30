June Elizabeth (Martin) Jensen, of Phillips, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Parkvue Nursing Home in Sandusky, Ohio.
June was born on June 22, 1926 to her parents, Elmer (Slatz) and Martha Martin, and was one of six children; Ned Martin, Virginia (Martin) Heizler, Betty Martin, George Martin, and Elmer (Nappy) Martin. June was married to Harold (Bucky) Jensen, and they had 4 children; Harry Jensen, Jim Jensen, Diana (Jensen) Boutin, and Debbie (Jensen) Klein.
June is survived by her two daughters, Diana and Debbie, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
June spent several years working as the manager at 3 Sisters Dress Shop in Ashland, Wisconsin, and won several national awards for sales. She also volunteered for the Ashland Chamber of Commerce where she promoted many area businesses, started the local Farmer's Market, hosted the area's talent show, and attended many ribbon cutting ceremonies.
June was very active throughout her life and enjoyed golfing, sewing, tap dancing, raising money for charities, hosting parties for friends and family, and watching her favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. She performed in numerous tap dancing shows (well into her 70's), and created many of the costumes. Her talents and zest for life will be greatly missed.
Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family.
Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.