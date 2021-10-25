Joseph J. Michalak Jr., 84, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. Joe was born to Joseph Sr. and Anna (Gandurski) Michalak on November 18, 1936, in Chicago, IL.
He was a proud Veteran, having served in the US NAVY on USS WALKER. Joe was a loving husband of 58 years to Judy (Hlavacek) Michalak. They married on November 17, 1962, and they had two children. Joe was a loving dad and grandpa.
Joe is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Jim (Mary Beth) Michalak; daughter, Jodi (Ron) Rohaley; grandchildren: Christopher and Anthony Rohaley; step-grandchildren: Matthew, Andrew, and Daniel Tabaczynski; siblings, Mary Szaflarski, Tony ( Fran) Michalak, John Michalak, Rich (Anne) Michalak; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, John Szaflarski; and sister-in-law, Rita Michalak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S. Lake Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Heindl Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555, on October 25, 2021, prior to services at the church. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers: Donations to: Marshfield Medical Center Park Falls Home Health and Hospice, MCHS Foundation, 1000 North Oak Ave - 1R1, Marshfield, WI 54449-5777; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.