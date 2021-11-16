Age 68, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. He was born August 12, 1952.
A memorial service will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls on Friday November 26, 2021 at 11:00am. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate.
A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
