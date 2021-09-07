Age 68, of the Park Falls area, died on Monday August 30, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston. He was born on January 21, 1953, the son of John Sr. and Thelma (McMullen) Eitrem. John was a lifetime resident of Park Falls. In September of 1971 he married Annie Shinaway. John was well known for his exceptional cooking. He took over the family business, Jack’s Corner Bar in Park Falls and ran it successfully for over 25 years. He also owned and operated Northern Lights Wreaths. He enjoyed Polka music, gardening, making maple syrup, his dogs, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Annie, (5)children: Michelle Shinaway of Park Falls, Matthew J. (Angie) Eitrem of Montreal, Melissa (Matt) Potts of Chippewa Falls, JoJo (Jason Goulden) Eitrem of Fifield, and John D. III (Cassie) Eitrem of Appleton, his mother Thelma Eitrem of Park Falls, (11)grandchildren, (1)great-granddaughter, (8)brothers: Patrick, Gregory, Donald (Dawn), Thomas (Chrissy), Gary (Bernie), Daniel, Steven, and James (Angie) Eitrem, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and his brother Michael.
A memorial gathering will be held at Jack’s Corner Bar in Park Falls on Saturday September 4, 2021 from 12:00pm until 3:00pm and all are invited to attend and share memories.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
