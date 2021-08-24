John Don Drobilek, 72, passed away February 17, 2021. Born in Phillips, Wisconsin, on June 16, 1948, to Joseph and Francis Zack Drobilek, town of Emery. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1966, and moved to Milwaukee. Went to work for a Milwaukee spring company, a manufacturer of springs, wire forms, and automotive controls for numerous companies, including General Motors, Ford, and Briggs & Stratton.
He worked his way from set up to become supervisor of the spring division while attending Milwaukee Technical College for several years for different aspects in business.
When the company sold the spring division in 1976, John went on to start Northern Spring Company. They manufactured springs and wire forms until 1990. After that, he moved back to Phillips, Wisconsin, with his wife Judy and operated the corner bar in the town of Emery until retiring in 1997.
He met his wife of 43 years Judy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They were married in June 1971. They had three children: Timothy, Mike and John Junior.
They loved to go camping and fishing. John loved trees, nature, sightseeing, and rural history.
He was excellent at carpentry and working with his hands. He also enjoyed gardening as well as planting trees.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Francis; his wife, Judy; his brother, George; sister-in-law, Carol; his two sons, Timothy and Michael; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Drobilek.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on May 28, 2021, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Phillips Wisconsin. Burial took place in Emery Cemetery, Phillips.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
