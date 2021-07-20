On July 11th, 2021, Jodi Dvorak passed away in the presence of her loved ones. She was 57 years old. Jodi lived a simple life, but enjoyed time in her pool, with her beloved dogs, and never missing a Green Bay Packer game. She also loved spending time in the company of her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She leaves behind a family that will never forget her smile, laugh, and kindness. May she find peace in joining her mother and father, whom she missed dearly.
Jodi was the daughter of the late Frank and Darlene (nee Henn) Rausch. She built up a career that spanned nearly 30 years working at Stoffel Equipment.
Jodi is survived by her husband, Dean Dvorak; her daughter, Samantha (Dan) Derks; and granddaughter, Zoey; and sister, Ann (Bob) Masse. She is further survived by her stepchildren, Kelly, Nick, Stephanie and Travis Dvorak.
Jodi is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Darlene Rausch.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
