Janice Marjorie Hakala, age 81, of Tomahawk, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Country Terrace under the care of Compassus Hospice.
Janice was born on February 29, 1940 in Brighton Township, Wisconsin to Alvin & Bernice (Anderson) Schweke. Janice was a graduate of Tripoli High School. She was married to Philip Hakala on April 19, 1958 in Brantwood. Phil passed away last week.
Janice worked for many years at the Prentice School District. She shared a great relationship with many of the students as a cook in the cafeteria. Her skills at bread baking were well known among family and friends. She loved spending time at the Brantwood Coop Park on Somo Lake. Time with her grandchildren was very special to her. When the great grandchildren came around, her eyes would light up with joy and she could not get enough hugs from them.
Janice is survived by her brother Jim and four of her five children – Brian (Dani) Hakala of Tomahawk, Keith Hakala (Mary) of Tomahawk and Fond du Lac, Lynn Hakala of Parker, CO and Vernon (Becky) Hakala of Rhinelander. She is further survived by 7 grandchildren (Alyssa, Brandon, Zac, Jeremy, Meg, Zoe, and Dom) and 7 great grandchildren. Janice is preceded in death by her husband Phil, her parents, her brother Vernon, and her daughter Lori Laaksonen.
A joint Funeral Service for Janice & Phil Hakala will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from the Krueger Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, December 2 from 4 until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 am until the time of services at 11:00 a.m.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences.
