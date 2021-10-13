The family of Jordan and Sara Janak of Phillips lost their home to fire at the end of last month.
The family was able to escape with only the clothes they wore when the fire broke out. According to the Phillips Police Department, the home was a total loss and only the garage was left standing. The American Red Cross has helped in assisting the family, but more is needed to get them back on their feet.
Recently Mary Peterson Behling, a friend of Jordan Janak’s mother, Shelly Pedersen, posted to the Price County Events Facebook page that a bank account had been set up to help with financial assistance for the seven people who lost their home in this devastating fire. The bank account has been set up at Community Financial Bank in Prentice. They are open Monday through Friday beginning at 8 a.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. Any support for the family is appreciated.
“Jordan is the son of Shelly Pedersen, who is an awesome friend of mine,” Peterson Behling wrote. “She is also someone that always helps out, so please help her out now. Thanks and God bless. So glad the family got out of the home without being hurt.”
She asked the community to help if they were able.
There are also two donation sites open for those who would like to help the family. One of those sites is the Red Apple in Phillips. In Prentice, Julia McDaniel is taking donations. McDaniel may be contacted at (715) 922-0070. The family is in need of food, clothing, household items, toys and many other items.
The following is clothing size information from the Price County Events Facebook page post looking for assistance for the family:
2 boys clothes 6-8 shoes/boots size 1
Girl clothes 5-6 shoes size 11 - leggings
Girl clothes 4-5 shoe size 4 - leggings
Dad 32x32 pants. M/L shirts Shoe 10 1/2
Mom size 3 pants. Small shirt. Shoes 7
Older female lived with them 3xl shoe size 7
“I would like to say thank you to all who have been there for my son, Jordan Janak, and his wife, Sara Ann Janak, in any way, after their house burned late last night,” Pedersen Behling said the day after the fire. “Thank God that everyone made it out of the house safe. They got out with the clothes that were on their backs.”
A GoFundMe account has also been set up for the family for those wishing to donate. More information about the family’s needs can be found on the Price County Events Facebook page by searching the family name “Janak.”
