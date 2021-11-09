James L. Niebauer, 87, of Park Falls, WI, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2021, at The Waterford in Park Falls, WI. Jimmy was born on March 18, 1934, to George and Catherine (Mahny) Niebauer in Park Falls, WI.
Jimmy spent most of his life in Park Falls except for his time in the service. He enjoyed traveling and visiting with his friends and family. James worked for the city of Park Falls in seasonal jobs. He enjoyed all sports with the Packers, Brewers, and the Cubs being his favorites. He was a collector of many unique things. He never turned down a great deal nor did he want to part with any of his treasures. When he was not traveling, Jimmy was passionate about history and was often seen at the library looking up facts in old newspapers. He did not own a car and walked all over Park Falls, even in his later years he enjoyed being as active as he could.
He is survived by many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.
There will be a private event at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
