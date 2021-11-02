James Schultz, age 85 of Ladysmith, passed away at the Ladysmith Care Community on October 24, 2021 surrounded by family.
Jim was born on March 29 1936 in Milwaukee, WI to Andrew and Margret Schultz. He was married to Cora Whitney at Bethany Lutheran Church in Catawba, WI on October 28, 1961. Jim attended Milwaukee Public Schools and later joined the United States Army from 1954 to 1957, serving 17 months in Korea.
Jim and Cora moved back to Ladysmith in 1963, where he started barbering for Chris Gunderson, later joining Dick Stine. Eventually purchasing the business and opening up Jim’s Barbers. Jim, an avid baseball fan was involved with the Ladysmith Angel’s baseball team. He also spent many days watching the Milwaukee Braves (Brewers) and Green Bay Packers.
Jim was involved in many areas of the community. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, 32nd degree Eau Claire, the Zor Shriner Madison Chapter, VFW, American Legion, American Disabled Vets, Jaycees and Kiwanis. Jim served on the Ladysmith City Council, Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board, Trustee for WITC, Rusk County Board, State of Wisconsin Barber Board, Stating Mining Impact Board, Vice Chairman of the Republican Party and the Rusk County Ambulance.
Later in life, Jim suffered a stroke and became a resident of the Ladysmith Care Community. During his years in the care community, he welcomed new residents, delivered bananas and sang Happy Birthday.
Jim will be deeply missed by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Cora; sons: James of California, Jay (Missy) of Ladysmith and Bart (Meghan) of St. Paul; daughter-in-law Joelle of Minneapolis; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers Terry (Mary) and Danny (Kathy) both of Milwaukee; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are a son Mitch; parents Andrew and Margret; sisters: Charlotte, Dorothy, Mickey and Jeanie; brothers: Don, Jerry, Tom and Dick; in-laws Herbert and Ruth Whitney, G. Janet Prohaska and Janice Ostling.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hope Lutheran Church, Ladysmith with Pastor Christopher Martin officiating. Burial at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
