James Gordon Foley Sr., age 82, of Park Falls, died on Wednesday July 14, 2021 at his home. He was born on August 19, 1938 in Mullins, South Carolina, the son of William C. and Chellie (Locklair) Foley. His early life and schooling were in South Carolina. After graduating from high school he served his country in the United States Air Force. On April 15, 1961 he married Joyce Ann Hoefferle in Park Falls. James worked for the Flambeau Paper Mill and then the City of Park Falls. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, City Alderman, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by:
(5)children:
Karen (Joe) Haegerl of Park Falls
Linda Foley of Coon Rapids, MN
Lauri (Don) Zalewski of Stevens Point
Elmer (Jean) Foley of Saint Germain
Billy (Julie) Foley of Castaic, CA
His daughter-in-law: Amy Foley of Sun Prairie
(17)grandchildren, (9)great-grandchildren,
his brother Gene (Rosalee) Foley of South Carolina
and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joyce, his son James “Jimmy” Jr., his grandson Christopher Foley, and (9)brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls on Saturday August 7, 2021 at 11:00am. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate.
Interment will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls with military honors under the auspices of the Park Falls American Legion Post.
A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
