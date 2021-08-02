Jacqueline Lee (Jackie) Middendorp, 64, passed away on July 15, 2021, at Banner Thunderbird Hospital in Glendale, Arizona, after a short battle with leukemia. She was born on April 10, 1957, to Edward and Darlene (Komarek) Daniels in St. Charles, Illinois. Most of her childhood was spent in Phillips; she graduated from Phillips High School in 1975. For the past 30+ years she resided in the Phoenix, Arizona, area. Her kind heartedness led her through a career of child caring including working with autistic children. Many times she put the needs of others before her own, which was her nature. She is survived by a daughter April (Warren) Christensen and granddaughter Jasmine Warren, both of Peoria, Arizona; her sister Pam (Terry) Pisca, Schofield, Wisconsin, brothers Jim (Maura) Daniels, La Valle, Wisconsin, and Cory Osieczonek, Copper Harbor, Michigan. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service is being planned for the Fall. Inurnment will be at Lakeside Cemetary II in Phillips, Wisconsin.
