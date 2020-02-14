Community feedback on the logging scheduled for the Phillips school forest encompassing a silent sports trail system will be accepted during the Board of Education's regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at the middle school library.
A number of concerned comments were voiced by members of the public who enjoy recreating on the skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, and biking trails at an advisory meeting of the school forest committee on Feb. 4. Although a contract has already been signed by the district and the logging company, several who commented would like to see the contract revised to lessen the impact on the forest and trail system.
The logging project – which is scheduled to thin 70 acres of pine by about a third and remove the vast majority of aspen, jackpine, scotch pine, and white birch – will raise $109,106 for the planned construction of an outdoor classroom in the school forest.
After reviewing the community feedback received, the school's business services committee recommended accepting further input during the school board of education meeting on Feb. 17. The logging contact appears on the agenda as a topic of discussion and possible action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.